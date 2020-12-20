PORT CITY COPY CENTER
12/1
High score: Courtney Radick (665-195, 269, 201).
Others: Kathy Miano (564-177, 205, 182), Jennifer Wilson (554-214, 172, 168), Jackie Coon (523-155, 192, 176), Carol Moore (498-152, 157, 189), Kristen Maxon (489-160, 138, 191), Stacie Gleason (469-156, 134, 179), Bobbi Carr (461-145, 139, 177), Brianna Batchelor (456-121, 179, 156), Rose Donovan (453-158, 170, 125).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
12/2
High score: Jackie Coon (503-167, 166, 170). Others: Bobbi Carr (496-167, 170, 159), Pat Whaley (475-135, 172, 168), Rose Rhinehart (464-127, 180, 157).
KOUPLES KLUB
11/29
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (702-214, 178, 209). Others: Paul Seeley (568-202, 152, 214), Josh Cross (568-245, 164, 159), Marty VanBuren (541-148, 171, 222).
High women’s score: Kelly VanBuren (502-150, 164, 188). Other: Shirley Seeley (451-158, 125, 168).
PORT CITY SENIORS
11/30
High score: Jeff Gordon (665-242, 178, 245).
Others: Bob Salisbury (662-204, 212, 246), Dan MacDonald (655-232, 199, 224), Bob Kosbob (621-162, 226, 223), Leigh Shortslef (613-190, 214, 209), Don Turner (578-161, 212, 205), Mike Coffey (569-203, 177, 189), Glenn Bridges (561-245, 183, 170), Bob Brace (561-165, 207, 189), John Shatraw (561-167, 181, 213), Kevin Murtha (558-195, 180, 183), Barry Stever (557-210, 181, 166).
CLUB 55
12/3
High men’s score: Rick Penfield (531-190, 156, 185). Others: Tom Brooks (516-199, 177, 140), Joe DeSantis (501-146, 179, 176).
High women’s score: Elaine Best (459-121, 157, 181). Others: Pat Whaley (453-145, 152, 156), Donna Lupien (436-154, 128, 154).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
11/30
High score: Mike Domicolo (716-191, 279, 248).
Others: Matt Clemons (668-214, 222, 232), Kevin Goodale (654-214, 243, 197), John Byrnes (631-236, 225, 170), Zach DelBrocco (625-214, 224, 187), Tony Zaia (607-189, 258, 160), Bob Hoefer (605-172, 233, 200).
CANALE INSURANCE
12/3
High score: Mike Domicolo (723-252, 269, 202).
Others: David A. Sherman (716-257, 244, 215), John Shatraw (687-267, 209, 211), Mike Engler (681-280, 181, 220), Harold Goodale (654-204, 205, 245), Mike Sheley (651-227, 203, 221), Jim Galletta (651-225, 227, 199), Pete Wiltsie Jr. (650-201, 216, 233), Dave Sheldon (628-199, 241, 188), Mike Phillips (626-204, 222, 200), Gary Benedict (615-235, 181, 199), Tom Rollin (611-202, 227, 182).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
12/2
High score: Kevin Goodale (751-247, 226, 278).
Others: Mike Domicolo (684-221, 243, 220), Wayne Myers (679-258, 174, 247), John Byrnes (670-235, 223, 212), Myles Maxon (667-227, 202, 238), Gavin Gilbert (659-205, 259, 195), Todd Redhead (658-188, 234, 236), Loren Burrows (656-225, 220, 211), Mark Turner (653-225, 192, 236), Don Gioia (640-213, 214, 213), John Shatraw (629-233, 169, 227), Randy Snyder (621-203, 203, 215), Joe Falcetti (615-192, 204, 219), David Cliff (612-202, 187, 223), Stan Pietrzyk (612-189, 216, 207), Ken Ellsworth (606-202, 173, 231).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
12/11
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (597-183, 230, 184). Others: Sherri Diefenbacher (489-142, 170, 177), Kim Miller (485-154, 161, 170), Jean Paternoster (476-159, 159, 158), Paula Distin (457-146, 157, 154).
High men’s score: Karl Broman (656-225, 180, 251). Others: Tim Clifford (613-222, 210, 181), Bobby Paternoster (611-201, 206, 204), Donald Cordone (610-175, 256, 179), John Gizowski (585-227, 189, 169), Logan Diefenbacher (566-182, 169, 215), Jonne Harvey (564-206, 212, 146), Zach Greene (526-137, 210, 179), John Paternoster (524-178, 173, 173), Dave Brinkerhoff (456-180, 162, 114).
WINNING EDGE
12/16
High score: MaryAnn Schreck (534-146, 173, 215).
Others: Sherry Timm (519-152, 162, 205), Jaime Ingersoll (507-207, 131, 169), Paula Distin (499-156, 170, 173), Michelle Simpson (494-159, 156, 179), Della Daniels (490-160, 182, 148), Toni Nelepovitz (489-134, 156, 199), Sharon Kells (480-167, 158, 155), Lisa Cordone (469-196, 147, 126), Karen Samson (467-159, 164, 144), Jackie Coon (465-135, 171, 159), Danielle Taylor (465-170, 138, 157), Cheri Lenhart (456-136, 178, 142).
