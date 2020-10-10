PORT CITY COPY CENTER
9/29
High score: Courtney Radick (624-173, 236, 215).
Others: Jennifer Wilson (522-144, 196, 182), Stacie Gleason (518-166, 159, 193), Rose Donovan (508-168, 148, 192), Carol Moore (478-160, 159, 159).
KOUPLES KLUB
9/27
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (604-199, 201, 204). Others: Paul Seeley (591-194, 177, 220), Marty VanBuren (578-200, 153, 175), Josh Cross (539-174, 175, 190).
High women’s score: Kelly VanBuren (478-154, 177, 147).
PORT CITY SENIORS
9/28
High score: Jim Biancavilla (625-234, 204, 187).
Others: Kevin Murtha (594-226, 160, 208), Glenn Bridges (592-176, 215, 201), Rich Runner (562-191, 159, 212), Mike Coffey (562-187, 163, 212).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
9/28
High score: Tony Zaia (689-192, 279, 218).
Others: Chuck Tabone (657-257, 203, 197), Myles Maxon (648-236, 198, 214), Ben Petrode (638-256, 190, 192), Kevin Goodale (636-165, 216, 255), Brett Butler (633-167, 207, 259), Zach DelBrocco (631-224, 198, 209), Matt Clemons (631-211, 199, 221), John Byrnes (614-198, 179, 237), Gavin Gilbert (601-191, 205, 205).
CANALE INSIRANCE
10/1
High score: Mike Engler (693-236, 223, 234).
Others: Gary Benedict (681-228, 217, 236), Kevin Goodale (652-234, 205, 213), John Shatraw (644-214, 238, 192), Mike Pytlak (640-242, 205, 193), Mike Domicolo (629-215, 225, 189), Matt Salvador (626-205, 210, 211), Harold Goodale (622-177, 224, 221), Mike Mahaney (612-183, 184, 245), Kevin Murtha (611-225, 179, 207), Mike Sheley (600-164, 193, 243).
DAVIS BROTHERS/
811 DIG SAFE NY
9/30
High score: Joe Fiumara (669-178, 244, 224).
Others: Bob Salisbury (664-178, 230, 256), Craig Tyrrell (640-197, 259, 184), Myles Maxon (637-205, 188, 244), Todd Redhead (631-208, 210, 213), Don Gioia (613-163, 223, 227), David Cliff (603-221, 174, 208).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
10/2
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (535-200, 191, 144). Others: Jean Paternoster (482-153, 160, 169), Paula Distin (471-179, 155, 137), Kim Miller (483-160, 144, 159), Jacquie Taylor (458-172, 128, 158).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (678-223, 231, 224). Others: Tim Clifford (617-232, 172, 213), Bobby Paternoster (610-225, 214, 171), John Gizowski (588-194, 194, 200), Logan Diefenbacher (577-168, 214, 195), John Paternoster (560-178, 193, 189), Karl Broman (550-183, 142, 225), Donald Cordone (517-171, 164, 182), Dave Brinkerhoff (501-154, 196, 151).
WINNING EDGE
10/7
High score: Jaime Ingersoll (559-171, 172, 216).
Others: Sherry Timm (507-179, 173, 155), Jackie Coon (483-153, 138,192), Karen Perwitz (478-151, 166, 161), Paula Distin (472-147, 155, 170), Michelle Simpson (466-152, 165, 149), Rhonda Delaney (458-139, 179, 140), Kelly Guernsey (457-148, 172, 137), Kathy Hotaling (452-146, 147, 159), Stacie Pryor (450-140, 125, 185).
