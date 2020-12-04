PORT CITY COPY CENTER
11/24
High score: Courtney Radick (678-184, 237, 257).
Others: Shirley Seeley (591-142, 177, 172), Jennifer Wilson (559-189, 180, 190), Nicole Esposito (516-158, 189, 169), Stacie Gleason (515-191, 152, 172), Bobbi Carr (452-157, 147, 148).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
11/25
High score: Elaine Best (458-169, 116, 173). Other: Michelle Haynes (457-173, 154, 130).
KOUPLES KLUB
11/22
High men’s score: Josh Cross (552-172, 219, 180). Other: Marty VanBuren (536-234, 131, 171).
High women’s score: Shirley Seeley (517-175, 181, 161).
PORT CITY SENIORS
11/23
High score: Jeff Gordon (642-202, 215, 225).
Others: Kevin Murtha (628-222, 191, 215), Glenn Bridges (625-233, 190, 202), Mike Coffey (597-201, 189, 207), Don Turner (590-160, 212, 218), Joe DeSantis (580-186, 202, 192), Bob Salisbury (578-211, 174, 193), Paul Seeley (566-197, 175, 194), Dan MacDonald (565-160, 239, 166).
CLUB 55
11/26
High men’s score: Neil Cliff (547-173, 151, 223). Others: Rick Penfield (530-182, 167, 181), Joe DeSantis (523-180, 172, 171).
High women’s score: Rose Rhinehart (467-155, 165, 147). Other: Pat Whaley (405-135, 125, 124).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
11/23
High score: Kevin Goodale (725-236, 265, 224).
Others: Scott Vickery (666-216, 201, 249), Tony Zaia (646-196, 225, 225), Brett Butler (640-259, 164, 217), Todd Salmonsen (636-277, 201, 158), Zach DelBrocco (611-187, 176, 248), Chuck Tabone (600-177, 211, 212).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
11/25
High score: Bob Kingsley (701-238, 236, 227).
Others: Eric Merkley (699-234, 257, 208), Joe Fiumara (649-237, 186, 226), Brian Salisbury (629-222, 195, 212), Wayne Myers (626-223, 181, 222), Craig Tyrrell (618-216, 186, 216), John Shatraw (617-222, 216, 179), Todd Redhead (616-223, 208, 185), Loren Burrows (609-247, 192, 170), Randy Snyder (609-184, 232, 193), Mike Domicolo (607-211, 171, 225), Jeff Gallagher (606-220, 171, 215), John Byrnes (605-223, 213, 169), Don Gioia (604-223, 179, 202).
WINNING EDGE
12/2
High score: Paula Distin (543-184, 195, 164).
Others: Rhonda Delaney (501-190, 149, 162), Jackie Coon (478-157, 174, 147), Danette Chillemi (472-165, 171, 136), MaryAnn McGregor (471-143, 164, 164), Cheri Lenhart (469-164, 165, 140), Sherry Timm (466-136, 172, 158), Janet Ingersoll (451-180, 132, 139).
