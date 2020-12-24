PORT CITY COPY CENTER
12/15
High score: Courtney Radick (705-215, 255, 235).
Others: Jennifer Wilson (616-186, 230, 200), Kathy Miano (609-178, 195, 236), Nicole Esposito (544-222, 159, 163), Tammy Byrne (519-171, 156, 192), Kristen Maxon (500-172, 137, 191), Stacie Gleason (492-213, 155, 124), Terri Bouffard (486-167, 158, 161), Nancy Ashby (461-145, 149, 167), Carol Moore (457-135, 174, 148).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
12/16
High score: Jackie Coon (465-135, 184, 146). Others: Nancy McKiernan (464-153, 186, 125), Pat Whaley (464-154, 165, 145).
KOUPLES KLUB
12/13
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (660-246, 205, 209).
Other: Paul Seeley (569-160, 204, 205).
High women’s score: Mary Jane Sereno (463-166, 130, 167).
PORT CITY SENIORS
12/14
High score: Glenn Bridges (608-238, 191, 179).
Others: Bob Holt (589-178, 213, 198), Jeff Gordon (586-178, 204, 204), Joe DeSantis (585-172, 189, 224), Paul Seeley (585-175, 237, 173), Bob Kosbob (583-177, 200, 206), Brian Salisbury (577-214, 149, 214), Kevin Murtha (575-162, 205, 208), Tony Sansone (517-189, 155, 173).
CLUB 55
12/17
High men’s score: Rick Penfield (540-158, 195, 188). Other: Joe DeSantis (528-157, 153, 218).
High women’s score: Pat Whaley (515-166, 180, 169).
Others: Rose Rhinehart (429-155, 154, 120), Elaine Best (407-146, 152, 109).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
12/14
High score: Tony Zaia (791-277, 224, 290).
Others: Chuck Tabone (725-232, 246, 247), Alson Caswell (696-215, 202, 279), Kevin Goodale (695-218, 268, 209), Gavin Gilbert (677-211, 244, 222), Myles Maxon (639-214, 204, 221), Todd Salmonsen (639-214, 183, 242), Bob Hoefer (634-213, 176, 245), Matt Clemons (632-232, 184, 216), Zach DelBrocco (620-211, 195, 214), Brett Butler (600-182, 203, 215).
CANALE INSURANCE
12/17
High score: Matt Salvador (724-290, 238, 196).
Others: Dave Sheldon (689-217, 247, 225), Bob Kosbob (663-213, 254, 196), Chuck Tabone (660-233, 191, 236), Pete Wiltsie (656-195, 280, 181), Gary Benedict (649-192, 234, 223), Mike Seeley (645-214, 222, 209), Mike Phillips (634-243, 181, 210), Bob Brace (634-205, 192, 237), Mike Pytlak (615-206, 176, 232), Mike Domicolo (611-183, 234, 194), Kevin Murtha (608-247, 178, 183), Mark Hondro (603-205, 217, 181), Ted Buske (602-199, 199, 204), Jim Galletta (601-214, 182, 205).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
12/16
High score: Don Gioia (763-255, 239, 269).
Others: Mike Domicolo (747-246, 268, 233), Eric Merkley (701-254, 202, 245), Scott Furlong (686-213, 258, 215), Mark Turner (684-213, 212, 259), Ken Ellsworth (676-211, 213, 252), Joe Fiumara (672-225, 245, 202), Todd Redhead (660-194, 202, 264), Loren Burrows (659-211, 214, 234), Wayne Myers (648-207, 195, 246), Brian Salisbury (645-257, 194, 184), Bob Kingsley (639-190, 257, 192), Frank Clavelli (633-211, 234, 188), Brian Weigelt (622-225, 207, 190), David Cliff (615-226, 194, 195), Jeff Gallagher (608-184, 220, 204).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
12/18
High women’s score: Paula Distin (532-175, 179, 178).
Others: Ashlee Hannon (516-173, 187, 156), Kim Miller (503-151, 181, 171), Jacquie Taylor (466-170, 144, 152).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (662-225, 225, 212). Others: Donald Cordone (590-201, 155, 234), Tim Clifford (586-194, 220, 172), Karl Broman (547-172, 169, 206), John Gizowski (544-152, 199, 193), Zach Greene (518-200, 138, 180), Bobby Paternoster (506-202, 141, 163), John Paternoster (494-150, 172, 172), Dave Brinkerhoff (468-172, 146, 150).
WINNING EDGE
12/23
High score: Rhonda Delaney (552-231, 151, 170).
Others: MaryAnn Schreck (532-161, 192, 179), Danette Chillemi (521-181, 185, 155), Paula Distin (518-173, 180, 165), Jackie Coon (515-189, 181, 145), Lisa Cordone (487-156, 136, 195), Sherry Timm (478-168, 140, 170), Theresa Graham (469-137, 172, 160), Karen Perwitz (468-150, 127, 191), Lisa Gauthier (462-174, 152, 136), Della Daniels (458-130, 145, 183).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.