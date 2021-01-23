PORT CITY COPY CENTER
1/12
High score: Courtney Radick (674-258, 217, 199).
Others: Jennifer Wilson (664-208, 222, 234), Tammy Byrne (618-190, 204, 224), Crystal Hyde (557-202, 184, 171), Stacie Gleason (537-178, 177, 182), Jackie Coon (488-150, 191, 147), Teri Bouffard (453-156, 158, 139).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
1/13
High score: Jackie Coon (521-162, 193, 166).
Others: Theresa Graham (500-175, 125, 200), Bobbi Carr (491-187, 154, 150), Rose Rhinehart (479-162, 155, 162), Pat Whaley (465-133, 187, 145).
KOUPLES KLUB
1/10
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (541-191, 194, 156). Other: Paul Seeley (518-171, 178, 169).
PORT CITY SENIORS
1/11
High score: Brian Salisbury (680-205, 245, 230).
Others: Dan MacDonald (663-191, 243, 229), Kevin Murtha (658-211, 222, 225), Glenn Bridges (618-210, 171, 237), Jim Bartholomew (598-195, 223, 180), Paul Seeley (597-179, 215, 203), Bob Kosbob (593-192, 202, 223), Mike Coffey (590-191, 206, 193), Bob Kingsley (582-235, 157, 190), Bob Salisbury (582-205, 187, 190), Bob Holt (556-161, 222, 173), Joe Hart (551-149, 212, 190), Joe DeSantis (463-151, 158, 254).
CLUB 55
1/14
High men’s score: Rick Penfield (584-214, 165, 205). Others: Joe DeSantis (528-176, 181, 171), Chris Marshall (510-158, 197, 155).
High women’s score: Rose Rhinehart (507-166, 171, 170). Others: Pat Whaley (476-157, 166, 153), Elaine Best (426-146, 144, 136).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
1/11
High score: Brett Butler (685-228, 213, 244).
Others: Chuck Tabone (682-222, 267, 193), Mark Hondro (678-258, 217, 203), John Byrnes (672-180, 225, 267), Bob Hoefer (648-200, 200, 248), Matt Clemons (633-219, 166, 248), Zach DelBrocco (627-244, 178, 205), Don Gioia (624-195, 212, 217), Mike Mahaney (612-191, 227, 194).
CANALE INSURANCE
1/14
High score: Mike Sheley (736-237, 265, 234).
Others: Tony Zaia (731-258, 247, 236), Dave Sheldon (723-266, 232, 225), Matt Salvador (722-268, 216, 238), Jim Galletta (711-259, 242, 210), Mike Pytlak (683-190, 257, 236), John Byrnes (672-241, 205, 226), Dan Cliff (651-247, 171, 233), Gary Benedict (648-184, 244, 220), Pete Wiltsie Jr. (647-203, 234, 210), Chris Cote (627-168, 233, 226), Chuck Tabone (626-255, 190, 181), Ted Buske (623-173, 215, 235), Sean Butler (613-158, 246, 209), Mike Mahaney (611-182, 249, 180), Bob Kosbob (609-217, 188, 204), Steve Gioia III (609-256, 184, 169), Kevin Murtha (606-205, 222, 179).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
1/13
High score: John Byrnes (699-236, 194, 269).
Others: Stan Pietrzyk (694-242, 258, 194), Loren Burrows (689-258, 198, 233), Ted Buske (680-267, 203, 210), Joe Falcetti (680-220, 219, 240), Brian Salisbury (667-266, 177, 224), David Cliff (641-193, 246, 202), Scott Furlong (638-237, 196, 207), Jeff Gallagher (634-188, 215, 231), Wayne Myers (630-256, 171, 203), Craig Tyrrell (629-188, 256, 185), Don Gioia (629-227, 200, 202), Brett Butler (620-173, 279, 168), Drew Spriggs (613-226, 173, 214), Gary Benedict (603-184, 237, 182), Randy Snyder (601-213, 227, 161).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
1/15
High women’s score: Leeanna Anchini (504-159, 198, 147).
Others: Jacquie Taylor (499-164, 157, 178), Sherri Diefenbacher (493-172, 151, 170), Kim Miller (490-123, 171, 196), Jean Paternoster (474-152, 154, 168).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (716-224, 214, 278).
Others: Donald Cordone (595-171, 212, 212), Jonne Harvey (582-199, 195, 188), Logan Diefenbacher (529-198, 195, 136), Dave Brinkerhoff (519-172, 186, 161), Bobby Paternoster (505-146, 178, 181), Trevor Alton (501-179, 158, 164), Zach Greene (492-140, 181, 171).
WINNING EDGE
1/20
High score: Jaime Ingersoll (589-212, 209, 168).
Others: Jackie Coon (533-157, 192, 184), Rhonda Delaney (513-171, 131, 211), Angela Bedford (506-199, 138, 169), Danette Chillemi (500-157, 174, 169), MaryAnn McGregor (488-172, 162, 154), Paula Distin (484-169, 148, 167), Marion Naramore (483-156, 173, 154), Theresa Graham (477-146, 141, 190), Mary Vincent (470-148, 162, 160), Becky Holcomb (469-147, 159, 163), Michelle Simpson (468-157, 135, 176), Cheri Lenhart (466-154, 146, 166), Lisa Cordone (456-140, 169, 147), Karen Perwitz (453-169, 169, 115), Dianne Whorrall (451-140, 158, 153).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.