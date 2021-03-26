FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
3/12
High women’s score: Paula Distin (550-185, 176, 189). Others: Hope Haefner (511-191, 168, 152), Jacquie Taylor (465-134, 148, 183), Leeanna Anchini (458-153, 126, 179).
High men’s score: Donald Cordone (618-245, 197, 176). Others: Jonne Harvey (611-197, 222, 192), Mark Harrington (597-197, 187, 213), Bobby Paternoster (594-161, 222, 211), Craig Distin (576-237, 166, 173), Zach Greene (576-226, 215, 135), Logan Diefenbacher (565-180, 216, 169), Tim Clifford (539-157, 181, 201), Dave Brinkerhoff (471-147, 121, 203).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
3/19
High women’s score: Hope Haefner (539-213, 142, 184). Others: Paula Distin (495-115, 173, 207), Kim Miller (483-194, 144, 145), Leeanna Anchini (467-169, 177, 121), Jacquie Taylor (452-134, 161, 157), MaryLee Savory (452-128, 157, 167).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (667-179, 256, 232). Others: Karl Broman (644-206, 215, 222), Craig Distin (618-228, 166, 224), Jonne Harvey (613-163, 237, 213), Logan Diefenbacher (600-183, 211, 206), Bobby Paternoster (554-185, 191, 178), Trevor Alton (516-185, 170, 161), Zach Greene (514-170, 173, 171), Dave Brinkerhoff (506-161, 145, 200).
WINNING EDGE
3/17
High score: Jackie Coon (654-247, 204, 203).
Others: Sherry Timm (554-196, 161, 197), Jaime Ingersoll (533-190, 174, 169), Paula Distin (529-148, 169, 212), Danette Chillemi (526-201, 182, 143), Kelly Guernsey (514-153, 202, 159), Theresa Graham (512-185, 173, 154), Staci Beechner (509-191, 159, 159), MaryAnn McGregor (485-187, 134, 164), Rhonda Delaney (480-148, 171, 161), Marion Naramore (476-164, 169, 143), Candace Bartlett (476-168, 132, 176), Karen Perwitz (471-169, 155, 147), Janet Ingersoll (462-146, 171, 145), Angela Bedford (459-123, 177, 159), Mary Ann Schreck (454-156, 135, 163), Danielle Taylor (453-164, 151, 138).
WINNING EDGE
3/24
High score: Danette Chillemi (579-181, 192, 206).
Others: Rhonda Delaney (564-179, 212, 173), Jaime Ingersoll (548-179, 162, 207), Sherry Timm (523-184, 189, 150), Mary Ann Schreck (521-147, 159, 215), Michelle Simpson (497-171, 173, 153), Angela Bedford (495-139, 192, 164), Cheri Lenhart (491-154, 163, 174), Kelly Guernsey (489-177, 145, 167), Theresa Graham (485-155, 185, 145), Danielle Taylor (481-167, 158, 156), Lisa Gauthier (470-173, 124, 173), Karen Perwitz (468-143, 136, 189), Paula Distin (466-163, 142, 161), Candace Bartlett (460-157, 160, 143), Della Daniels (459-132, 173, 154), Laura Perwitz (459-185, 135, 139), Karen Samson (450-177, 129, 144).
