PORT CITY COPY CENTER
11/10
High score: Stacie Gleason (685-214, 257, 204).
Others: Courtney Radick (631-171, 236, 224), Jennifer Wilson (597-193, 209, 195), Kathy Miano (569-196, 184, 189), Brianna Batchelor (522-169, 162, 191), Nicole Esposito (519-173, 153, 193), Rose Donovan (486-158, 178, 150), Kristen Maxon (484-145, 157, 182), Jackie Coon (473-134, 164, 175), Abigail Chamberlain (465-155, 169, 141), Sue Perkins (463-174, 141, 148), Carol Moore (458-126, 141, 171), Anne Benjamin (455-143, 186, 126).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
11/11
High score: Jackie Coon (502-150, 211, 141).
Others: Jeanne Baker (471-129, 182, 160), Bobbi Carr (485-171, 157, 157), Nancy Natoli (458-190, 139, 129), Elaine Best (454-174, 130, 150), Rose Rhinehart (496-168, 170, 155), Pat Whaley (478-141, 188, 149).
KOUPLES KLUB
11/8
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (673-257, 170, 246). Others: Paul Seeley (559-236, 154, 169), Josh Cross (552-202, 158, 192).
PORT CITY SENIORS
11/9
High score: Mike Coffey (608-207, 221, 180).
Others: Leigh Shortslef (593-176, 219, 198), Kevin Murtha (584-212, 183, 189), Bob Salisbury (567-158, 204, 205), Bob Brace (554-172, 183, 199), Glenn Bridges (518-234, 181, 203).
CLUB 55
11/12
High men’s score: Neil Cliff (545-189, 193, 163). Other: Rick Penfield (538-174, 180, 184).
High women’s score: Pat Whaley (487-158, 137, 192). Others: Carrie Marden (469-149, 168, 152), Rose Rhinehart (457-137, 162, 158), Elaine Best (431-140, 146, 145).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
11/9
High score: Kevin Goodale (687-236, 225, 226).
Others: Matt Clemons (665-203, 225, 237), Brett Butler (660-256, 236, 168), Alson Caswell (647-257, 165, 225), Tony Zaia (640-227, 223, 190), Mike Domicolo (635-259, 215, 161), Chuck Tabone (634-204, 235, 195), John Byrnes (607-216, 188, 203).
CANALE INSURANCE
11/12
High score: Kevin Goodale (759-245, 235, 279).
Others: Chuck Tabone (739-244, 236, 267), Mike Domicolo (731-259, 259, 216), Mike Phillips (678-188, 256, 234), Dave Sheldon (634-180, 175, 279), Mike Pytlak (624-205, 212, 207), Chris Frost (616-205, 235, 177), Jim Bartholomew (613-181, 226, 206), Don Turner (611-244, 201, 166), Kevin Murtha (610-192, 247, 171), Gary Benedict (608-159, 193, 256), Matt Salvador (608-212, 193, 203).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
11/11
High score: Craig Tyrrell (713-259, 211, 243).
Others: Drew Spriggs (706-204, 299, 203), Gary Benedict (704-257, 266, 181), John Byrnes (696-247, 225, 223), Kevin Goodale (696-196, 265, 235), Brian Salisbury (660-168, 246, 246), Kjon Moretti (626-262, 174, 190), Mark Turner (624-229, 213, 182), Don Gioia (622-202, 204, 216), Myles Maxon (621-245, 197, 179), Joe Clavelli (615-213, 211, 191), Ken Ellsworth (615-213, 211, 191), Scott Furlong (608-201, 224, 183), David Hoefer (601-235, 178, 188).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
11/13
High women’s score: Jacquie Taylor (515-189, 170, 156). Other: Paula Distin (469-155, 149, 165).
High men’s score: Dave Brinkerhoff (631-179, 231, 221). Others: Jonne Harvey (608-184, 236, 188), Karl Broman (605-236, 165, 204), John Gizowski (604-236, 192, 176), Logan Diefenbacher (595-184, 231, 180), Bobby Paternoster (566-194, 181, 191), Tim Clifford (524-182, 200, 142), Zach Greene (511-138, 217, 156), John Paternoster (507-167, 167, 173), Donald Cordone (493-152, 169, 172).
WINNING EDGE
11/18
High score: MaryAnn McGregor (480-176, 138, 166).
Others: Sherry Timm (476-155, 186, 135), Sharon Kells (464-169, 145, 150), Jackie Coon (463-140, 167, 156), Kelly Guernsey (457-174, 140, 143), Mary Ann Schreck (455-164, 153, 138).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.