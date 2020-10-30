PORT CITY COPY CENTER
10/29
High score: Courtney Radick (575-173, 225, 177).
Others: Jennifer Wilson (573-171, 176, 226), Tammy Byrne (534-192, 182, 160), Stacie Gleason (514-166, 168, 180), Rose Donovan (499-153, 152, 194), Nicole Esposito (495-196, 148, 151), Kristen Maxon (489-175, 170, 144), Shirley Seeley (457-191, 130, 136), Carol Moore (453-163, 148, 142), Bobbi Carr (452-157, 149, 146).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
10/21
High score: Pat Whaley (523-182, 168, 173). Others: Bobbi Carr (476-164, 125, 187), Jackie Coon (471-156, 162, 153).
KOUPLES KLUB
10/18
High score: Mike Domicolo (600-146, 201, 253). Other: Josh Cross (555-181, 199, 175).
High women’s score: Carol Moore (481-159, 155, 167).
PORT CITY SENIORS
10/19
High score: Kevin Murtha (654-216, 223, 215).
Others: Jeff Gordon (612-206, 202, 204), Mike Coffey (612-181, 226, 205), Bob Kosbob (608-210, 217, 181), Bob Kingsley (592-205, 236, 151), Barry Stever (574-175, 226, 176).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
10/19
High score: John Byrnes (709-279, 279, 151).
Others: Mike Domicolo (707-279, 205, 223), Matt Clemons (688-236, 227, 225), Kevin Goodale (644-227, 214, 203), Alson Caswell (641-202, 181, 258), Gavin Gilbert (639-233, 192, 214), Chuck Tabone (616-181, 200, 235), Brett Butler (611-214, 205, 192).
CANALE INSURANCE
10/22
High score: Kevin Goodale (691-236, 258, 197).
Others: Justin Pytlak (684-245, 202, 237), Mike Phillips (660-220, 228, 212), Dan Crane (660-204, 242, 214), Mike Engler (654-214, 256, 184), Gary Benedict (645-187, 257, 201), Mike Sheley (636-199, 221, 216), Steve Gioia III (634-202, 185, 247), Jim Vandish (629-190, 265, 174), Matt Salvador (616-176, 240, 200), Dave Sheldon (613-203, 206, 204), David A. Sherman (607-169, 202, 236).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE N.Y.
10/21
High score: David Cliff (689-279, 209, 201).
Others: John Byrnes (668-215, 227, 226), John Shatraw (664-246, 194, 224), Mike Domicolo (656-223, 188, 245), Kevin Goodale (646-233, 225, 188), Joe Fiumara (627-178, 192, 247), Randy Snyder (619-200, 197, 222), Scott Furlong (609-194, 233, 182), Don Gioia (609-192, 210, 207), Gene Crane (607-224, 192, 191), Jon Moretti (604-173, 205, 225).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
10/23
High women’s score: Jacquie Taylor (553-216, 187, 150). Others: Ashlee Hannon (503-169, 162, 172).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (586-187, 193, 206). Others: Logan Diefenbacher (548-224, 143, 181), Tim Clifford (546-183, 169, 194), Bobby Paternoster (535-192, 169, 174), Donald Cordone (501-161, 153, 187), Zach Greene (494-171, 160, 163), Trevor Alton (476-161, 181, 134), Dave Reid (474-145, 181, 148), Dave Brinkerhoff (469-170, 132, 167), John Gizowski (454-127, 180, 147).
10/27
High women’s score: Jacquie Taylor (502-187, 159, 156). Others: Ashlee Hannon (501-173, 174, 154), Leeanna Anchini (493-175, 171, 147), Paula Distin (474-144, 176, 154).
High men’s score: Donald Cordone (617-192, 194, 231). Others: Tim Clifford (589-228, 169, 192), Jonne Harvey (584-208, 179, 197), Trevor Alton (560-190, 171, 199), John Gizowski (546-186, 185, 175), Logan Diefenbacher (515-178, 165, 172).
WINNING EDGE
10/28
High score: Cheri Lenhart (495-120, 172, 203).
Others: Della Daniels (474-175, 135, 164), Sherry Timm (471-198, 138, 135), Toni Nelepovitz (467-150, 147, 170), Paula Distin (466-156, 152, 158), Candace Bartlett (465-151, 147, 167), Michelle Terpening (461-155, 169, 137), Jaime Ingersoll (461-137, 125, 199), Danette Chillemi (461-158, 151, 152), MaryAnn Schreck (460-159, 156, 145).
