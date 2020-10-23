PORT CITY COPY CENTER
10/13
High score: Tammy Byrne (574-143, 238, 193). Others: Kathy Miano (540-179, 202, 159), Jennifer Wilson (538-214, 141, 183), Courtney Radick (525-177, 215, 193), Stacie Gleason (479-153, 180, 146), Kristen Maxon (476-146, 149, 181).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
10/14
High score: Elaine Best (491-160, 178, 153).
KOUPLES KLUB
10/11
High men’s score: Josh Cross (615-191, 213, 211). Others: Mike Domicolo (594-212, 178, 204), Paul Seeley (554-183, 176, 195).
High women’s score: Shirley Seeley (460-170, 140, 150).
PORT CITY SENIORS
10/12
High score: Don Turner (653-199, 210, 244).
Others: Glenn Bridges (625-225, 188, 212), Bob Kosbob (616-216, 197, 203), Paul Seeley (563-200, 182, 181), Don Simpson (553-168, 204, 181).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
10/12
High score: John Byrnes (703-204, 264, 235).
Others: Alson Caswell (685-204, 235, 246), Matt Clemons (680-247, 237, 196), Kevin Goodale (650-240, 236, 174), Brett Butler (628-241, 235, 152), Myles Maxon (614-226, 193, 195), Chuck Tabone (611-235, 170, 206), Gavin Gilbert (607-257, 168, 182).
CANALE INSURANCE
10/15
High score: Mike Engler (709-244, 220, 245).
Others: Kevin Goodale (659-234, 204, 221), David A. Sherman (641-202, 239, 200), Harold Goodale (638-170, 223, 245), David B. Sherman (635-213, 222, 203), Mike Phillips (633-197, 220, 216), Mark Hondro (627-189, 246, 192).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
10/14
High score: Gary Benedict (707-258, 237, 212).
Others: David Cliff (668-216, 234, 218), Craig Tyrrell (667-220, 230, 217), Mike Domicolo (648-258, 227, 163), Joe Clavelli (644-201, 245, 198), John Shatraw (642-205, 244, 193), Joe Fiumara (618-158, 225, 236), Gene Crane (617-201, 195, 221), Bob Salisbury (614-184, 238, 192), Myles Maxon (612-228, 214, 170), Scott Furlong (610-246, 165, 199), Eric Merkley (610-237, 171, 202), Mark Turner (605-194, 205, 206), Brian Salisbury (604-215, 187, 202), John Byrnes (603-202, 214, 187), Bob Kingsley (600-241, 171, 188).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
10/16
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (560-178, 212, 170). Others: Jacquie Taylor (527-167, 170, 190), Leeanna Anchini (471-212, 127, 132), Sherri Diefenbacher (454-151, 138, 165).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (628-201, 202, 225). Others: Jonne Harvey (567-205, 178, 183), Donald Cordone (533-179, 141, 213), John Gizowski (523-145, 190, 188), Dave Reid (520-165, 153, 202), Dave Brinkerhoff (519-149, 168, 202), Karl Broman (503-199, 137, 167), Logan Diefenbacher (503-146, 178, 179), Bobby Paternoster (486-183, 151, 152), Zach Greene (458-162, 152, 144).
10/17
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (561-169, 210, 182). Others: Paula Distin (549-172, 192, 185), Jacquie Taylor (518-170, 189, 159), Kim Miller (475-202, 125, 148), Leeanna Anchini (467-127, 209, 131).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (628-196, 211, 221). Others: Donald Cordone (590-195, 181, 214), Bobby Paternoster (575-187, 194, 194), Karl Broman (575-158, 201, 216), Tim Clifford (556-200, 145, 211), Zach Greene (555-193, 170, 192), Logan Diefenbacher (523-193, 192, 138), Dave Reid (521-171, 172, 178), Dave Brinkerhoff (503-172, 138, 193), John Gizowski (476-162, 141, 173).
WINNING EDGE
10/21
High score: Michelle Simpson (541-204, 163, 174).
Others: MaryAnn McGregor (519-171, 156, 192), Janet Ingersoll (519-182, 168, 169), Danette Chillemi (518-179, 168, 171), Kathy Hotaling (511-201, 134, 176), Jaime Ingersoll (504-154, 172, 178), Michelle Terpening (498-156, 191, 151), Danielle Taylor (493-179, 151, 163), Jackie Coon (475-151, 154, 170), Kelly Guernsey (472-134, 203, 135), Rhonda Delaney (469-167, 161, 141), Charlene Potter (467-157, 165, 145), Sherry Timm (466-141, 151, 174), Mary Vincent (460-133, 173, 154).
