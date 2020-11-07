PORT CITY COPY CENTER
10/27
High score: Courtney Radick (664-225, 171, 268).
Others: Tammy Byrne (556-166, 191, 199), Stacie Gleason (544-169, 202, 173), Bobbi Carr (537-190, 179, 168), Kathy Miano (534-182, 170, 182), Jennifer Wilson (532-178, 169, 185), Cherie Danzer (494-157, 168, 169), Kristen Maxon (489-174, 149, 166), Sue Lee (478-159, 160, 159), Carol Moore (477-159, 178, 140), Nicole Esposito (458-157, 142, 159), Rose Donovan (457-148, 178, 131), Crystal Hyde (457-174, 127, 156).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
10/28
High score: Jackie Coon (590-199, 202, 189).
KOUPLES KLUB
10/25
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (676-215, 235, 226). Others: Paul Seeley (528-191, 169, 168), Josh Cross (525-180, 212, 133).
PORT CITY SENIORS
10/26
High score: Mike Coffey (652-183, 276, 193).
Others: Kevin Murtha (637-221, 189, 227), Jim Bartholomew (577-191, 184, 202), Bob Salisbury (566-169, 203, 194), Bob Brace (564-186, 191, 187), Bob Kosbob (555-167, 191, 192), Paul Seeley (551-176, 203, 172).
CLUB 55
10/29
High men’s score: Rick Penfield (541-165, 203, 173). Other: Joe DeSantis (523-201, 184, 138).
High women’s score: Rose Rhinehart (475-150, 158, 167). Other: Pat Whaley (404-117, 153, 134).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
10/26
High score: Kevin Goodale (717-246, 245, 226).
Others: Myles Maxon (673-237, 203, 233), Brett Butler (655-236, 229, 190), Alson Caswell (638-189, 224, 225), Zach DelBrocco (636-162, 187, 287), Tony Zaia (636-181, 263, 192), Matt Clemons (633-204, 202, 227), Gavin Gilbert (612-194, 172, 246), Mike Domicolo (611-214, 194, 203), Bob Hoefer (610-173, 240, 197), John Byrnes (608-224, 183, 201).
CANALE INSURANCE
10/29
High score: Matt Salvador (687-221, 243, 223).
Others: John Shatraw (684-235, 203, 246), Mike Domicolo (668-177, 258, 233), Gary Benedict (667-200, 242, 225), Kevin Goodale (656), Justin Pytlak (651), Mike Pytlak (646-144, 279, 223), David A. Sherman (639-227, 170, 242), Gene Crane (638-240, 165, 233), Mike Sheley (623-175, 236, 212), Dan Crane (619-226, 198, 195), Rick Axtell (612-221, 171, 220), Pete Wiltsie Jr. (605-172, 193, 240), Mike Edwards (602-214, 186, 202).
DAVIS BROTHERS/i811 DIG SAFE NY
10/28
High score: Ken Ellsworth (681-233, 212, 236).
Others: Kevin Goodale (673-179, 236, 258), David Cliff (671-239, 233, 199), Drew Spriggs (668-177, 233, 258), Mark Turner (667-212, 253, 202), Kevin Murtha (666-246, 172, 248), John Byrnes (660-205, 209, 246), Jeff Gallagher (651-214, 206, 231), Don Gioia (648-200, 213, 235), Wayne Myers (637-192, 225, 220), Bob Salisbury (635-176, 223, 236), Stan Pietrzyk (629-202, 193, 234), Mike Domicolo (626-147, 255, 224), Bob Brace (613-222, 213, 178), Eric Merkley (601-179, 192, 230).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
10/30
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (543-190, 184, 169). Others: Jacquie Taylor (496-167, 178, 151), Leeanna Anchini (459-149, 167, 143).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (680-234, 247, 199). Others: Tim Clifford (618-204, 234, 180), John Gizowski (616-211, 194, 211), Dave Brinkerhoff (597-184, 194, 219), Bobby Paternoster (572-210, 189, 173), Logan Diefenbacher (551-190, 173, 188), John Paternoster (546-199, 167, 180), Zach Greene (531-215, 144, 172), Karl Broman (500-173, 171, 156).
WINNING EDGE
11/4
High score: Jaime Ingersoll (554-196, 174, 184).
Others: Rhonda Delaney (535-138, 187, 210), Jackie Coon (534-151, 180, 203), Sherry Timm (515-180, 183, 152), Danette Chillemi (505-153, 175, 177), Paula Distin (496-188, 154, 154), MaryAnn McGregor (490-133, 187, 170), Lisa Gauthier (482-113, 190, 179), Michelle Simpson (477-145, 131, 201), Kelly Guernsey (471-160, 134, 177), Janet Ingersoll (458-153, 125, 180).
