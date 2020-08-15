FULTON — The fourth annual Celeste Wells Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at Battle Island Golf Course, located at 2150 State Route 48, Fulton.
Proceeds will benefit Road2RecoveryCNY.
Golf will begin at 9 a.m.
Registration for the four-person, captain-and-crew event includes golf carts, greens fees, a tee gift, a hot dog on the turn, and dinner following golf.
There will be prizes for first, second, and last place.
There will be a putting contest, a men’s and women’s longest drive contest, and a men’s and women’s closest to the pin contest.
A silent auction and lottery boards will also be part of the event.
To register or for more details, contact Jody and Kelly Wells at 315-402-5189 or 315-402-5444, or email to jody64wells@gmail.com or kellyjwells6322@gmail.com.
Registration may also be done by calling Battle Island at 315-592-3408.
