OSWEGO — A strong defensive effort from the Oswego varsity football team came up short on Senior Night, with Altmar-Parish-Williamstown taking a 22-12 victory.
The Bucs allowed minimal first downs from the Rebels, but slight miscues on the defensive end allowed for larger gains and scoring plays.
APW struck first after starting with the ball on Oswego’s 23-yard line, with Jakob Amidon capping off the four-play drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown with 4:05 remaining in the first quarter, to give the Rebels a 6-0 lead.
Oswego responded on its very next drive, with Dylan Dunsmoor running in for a 45-yard touchdown to tie the game 6-6 with 1:49 left in the opening frame.
The Bucs’ defense stopped two more APW scoring attempts, but the Rebels’ defense returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:19 left in the first half.
After the two-point conversion, APW led 14-6 going into halftime.
Following a few drives to kick off the second half, the Bucs — after APW gained some heavy yardage and were deep in the red zone — forced a turnover on downs, taking over at their own three-yard line.
Dunsmoor was tackled in his own endzone on the ensuing play, giving the Rebels a 16-6 lead after the safety. They scored on the offensive drive that immediately followed with a 10-yard pass from Amidon to Jeffrey Forkhamer, giving them a 22-6 lead.
“We played awesome defense. We’d just have a little error here or a little error there,” Oswego coach Jason Primrose said. “I just told the team that we’re right in the middle of the struggle. We’ve just got to take one more step and we’ll be doing great.”
Oswego added one more touchdown later in the game with 1:34 left in the half after Christian Andaluz ran in for a two-yard touchdown.
With limited time on the clock left, APW had a quick running play before a kneeling play to end the game.
Primrose commended his team for being adaptable with players moving around. Dunsmoor, for example, had to move into quarterback in the latter stages of the game.
“I always say, ‘We’re only as good as our backups,’” Primrose said. “We’ve got to be able to move positions and we’ve got to know stuff. They came in and did the best that they could.”
Since it was Senior Night, the Bucs recognized their six senior members prior to the contest: Andaluz, Paul Becker, Dunsmoor, Wayne Earl, Richard Green, and Javon Peters.
“(The seniors) have grown leaps and bounds from the spring up to now. They’ve grown and learned so much,” Primrose said. “They’re doing a great job considering the time that we’ve put into it. … The seniors are definitely picking it up.”
Dunsmoor finished the night with the touchdown, as well as 106 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards. Andaluz ran in for his touchdown. Moreno Fenty had 56 passing yards with an interception.
“Dylan did a great job, especially coming in and playing quarterback,” Primrose said. “We needed him to come through, and he did.”
The Bucs (2-4) have one regular-season game left, traveling to Mexico on Friday. The Tigers (4-1) were slated to play Port Byron/Union Springs Friday, but the game was canceled due to a lack of eligible players on the Panthers’ end.
Primrose mentioned Oswego just has to stick to its game — getting on the ball and running their plays. “Nothing special,” Primrose said.
“There’s not any magic play that I’m going to put in. We’ve just got to get better at doing what we do,” he said. “We’ve just got to have a sense of urgency.”
