Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.