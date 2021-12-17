OSWEGO — There’s only a few things better than ending the first half of the hockey season on a five-game win streak, especially after the way things started for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
The Lakers dropped their first two games of the regular season, with a 3-1 loss to Hobart College followed by a 5-4 loss at Elmira College in the dying minutes of the third period.
When was the last time Oswego State had a rough opening like that? Assuming I can count correctly, the last 0-2 start to a season was the 2002-03 campaign.
Who was on that roster, you ask? How about the likes of Joe Carrabs — a two-time All-American for the Lakers? Oswego native Matt Vashaw was also on the roster. Current head coach Ed Gosek was in his final year of being an assistant coach under former head coach George Roll, who, coincidentally, the Lakers just faced against Nazareth College on Dec. 11.
The final result of that year? A 25-7-1 overall record alongside a 10-3-1 SUNYAC record. Oswego State ultimately fell to Norwich University in the NCAA Division III national championship game.
But enough about the past. That already happened. Current freshman Ben Addison was just 2 years old when the Lakers began that season — safe to say it’s OK to move on from that.
The first two games against Hobart and Elmira presented some immediate challenges: there was not a lot of scoring from Oswego State. It was going to be a lot of pressure on the defensive units and goaltenders, which essentially couldn’t make any mistakes in fear that an opposing team would capitalize.
Over the next couple weeks, the Lakers found the win column, topping SUNY Cortland, Plattsburgh State and SUNY Potsdam. However, all those games were one-goal games or ties. There still wasn’t any scoring.
And even then, no one had “jumped out” on the scoresheet to really take control of Oswego State’s offense. It was all “by committee” scoring as Gosek calls it.
“By committee” scoring is great when effectively used — but when a team is only scoring one or two goals a game, it’s not an added bonus. It just creates stress at some point. A lack of scoring really comes back to bite you when going against the then-No. 1 team in the nation, SUNY Geneseo.
Losing 6-1 usually is a wake-up call.
Two years ago, when Oswego State lost to the Knights 9-1 in November 2019, things got sent on a “whirlwind,” as I’ve been calling it the last few weeks to different people around the team. That “wake-up call” was never answered. There was a late push at the end of the season; but there were so many, “What could have been” scenarios.
But this year’s loss to Geneseo flipped some sort of switch. The floodgates opened for Oswego State’s offense after the 6-1 loss.
The Lakers have since won five straight games, averaging five goals per game. Goaltending — which had already been stellar from Steven Kozikoski — was simply incredible. That stretch included an 8-2 win behind goaltending from Eric Green against SUNY Canton.
I guess that’s all a long-winded way of saying: the Oswego State men’s hockey team has a large amount of potential that it hasn’t even reached yet. The “bell curve” is still climbing as the second half of the year begins.
But a few things need to keep happening — heck, even start — on Jan. 1 when Oswego State hosts the Clarion/Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic with Canton, Skidmore College and Augsburg University coming to town to kick off the new year.
STARTING THINGS RIGHT
There’s no “easing into” January for Oswego State. Its first game back in the Oswego State Hockey Classic is against Augsburg, the No. 4 team in the nation.
The Lakers can’t just waltz into the game. The Auggies’ only loss this season came against Concordia University-Moorhead on Dec. 4.
It should — emphasis on should — be a tightly contested matchup, with Oswego State averaging 3.3 goals per game, and Augsburg is averaging 3.5 per game. But the Auggies’ defense is only allowing 1.2, compared to Oswego State’s 2.3.
That “by committee” scoring that was mentioned earlier is finally playing to an advantage now, though. All but three players have recorded a point this season. The goals are finally coming. If Oswego State can continually roll four lines of forwards while getting the occasional defensive contribution with the threat of scoring, this could be one of the more depth-filled teams in recent memory.
POWER PLAY IS POWERFUL
A power-play success rate of 33.3% almost seems too good to be true at this point in the season. That number tends to make sense after a couple weeks into the season when there’s limited man-advantage opportunities.
But Oswego State keeps scoring. And scoring. And scoring. Even when the Lakers don’t score during the power play, sometimes the constant pressure and offensive force leads to a goal in the following seconds after the opposing team returns to full strength.
Over the four years that I’ve covered this team, this is the first time that I can remember just constant pressure from the power play units. In previous years, it was always passive — literally passive, where the players just cycled the puck around waiting for the “perfect” shot instead of driving the net, forcing opposing teams to make mistakes.
A combination of physical, gritty players on the power play plus others with powerful shots from mid-range bring a lot of positives.
As long as Oswego State can stay disciplined while laying on the man-advantage goals, that might be the difference in some of the big league games coming up.
OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN
Travis Broughman and Alex DiCarlo can’t let off the gas, both literally on the scoresheet and as leaders on the team. Both have tallied 13 points, including eight points in the last three games for DiCarlo.
DiCarlo may not have a letter on his jersey designating captaincy — Broughman has the “C” — but as a junior and what could be considered a “prolific scorer,” DiCarlo has to keep grinding away. It’s as simple as that. Players don’t need a letter to be considered leaders.
Another “pleasant surprise” was Tyler Flack and his nine points in the last three games, tacking on four assists against Nazareth. It’d be great if Flack — who had both assists on DiCarlo’s goals against the Golden Flyers — and DiCarlo’s chemistry could stick around.
Now that these freshmen and sophomores, who hadn’t played college hockey before this year, are starting to get their footing, it’s time to show the coaching staff leadership on and off the ice, whether that be vocal or controlling a situation and being “that guy” who can be counted on to score at any given time.
HUG YOUR GOALIE
Steven Kozikoski went down with a separated shoulder injury during the game against Nazareth College, forcing Eric Green to play the last 0.9 seconds of regulation and the remaining 1:15 of overtime. Green got the win — while making no saves — but Kozikoski was the main guy in net.
Gosek said he should hopefully be back in time for the Oswego State Hockey Classic despite the injury.
After Kozikoski took over for David Richer and Cedric Hansen during his sophomore year, he propelled the Lakers to the SUNYAC championship game, ultimately falling 4-1 to Geneseo before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The then-sophomore looked good. It was a shock to everyone when Gosek and the coaching staff put Kozikoski over the two senior netminders.
The now-senior looks incredible. He’s boasting a 1.90 goals against average and has a save percentage of .931. All he needs is for his forwards to keep putting a cushion on the scoreboard, as they have the last few weeks.
LOOKING PAST THE CLASSIC
It’s not like the coaching staff can look past the hockey classic and say, “OK. The semester is easy riding from here.” The SUNYAC is one of the toughest conferences in Division III. Any given weekend, there can be an upset. Cortland tied Geneseo. Cortland also pushed Plattsburgh to overtime. Brockport fell to Cortland. OK, maybe I’m sensing a trend but the point is proven.
After the Oswego State Hockey Classic, the Lakers travel to Utica College on Jan. 9, which currently sits at No. 3 in the country. Plus, there’s always the rebound game against Geneseo at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena. That game should be circled on the calendars.
Oswego State doesn’t get “a weekend off” where it can just coast and hope for the best. At this point, if the Lakers want to be considered for the national tournament, the best way is by winning the SUNYAC championship.
Throw the PairWise system out the window. Win the championship or bust. Final answer.
