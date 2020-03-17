OSWEGO — For the winner of Sunday’s Super Bud Bowl tournament at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego, big shots came just in the nick of time.
Altamont’s Nick Galusha survived a couple of tough matches in the stepladder finals to become the 33rd different champion in the 33-year history of the Super Bud Bowl.
The handicap bowling tournament is sponsored by Budweiser and presented in memory of Edward and Carol Hoefer.
Galusha, seeded third in the three-man stepladder round, edged Amsterdam’s Steve Wagoner 194-193 in the semifinal match, and then defeated 2000 Super Bud Bowl champ Larry Porter 188-179 in the title match to claim the $5,500 first-place prize.
In the championship match, Porter’s nose hit in the fourth frame left a 4-7-10 split, and he did not pick it up. That left an opening for Galusha, who drilled his next shot solidly in the 1-3 pocket for the first strike of the match. On his next shot, Galusha got a lucky break when his ball went to the 1-3 “Brooklyn” side and carried, with the 10-pin dropping late. Another crushing strike on Lane 19, the left lane, gave him a three-bagger and command of the match.
Porter stayed in it the rest of the way, with no more open frames. And when Galusha failed to convert the 3-10 “baby split” in the eighth frame on Lane 20, his lead was just 10 pins.
Porter went strike-spare-strike in the ninth and 10th frames, forcing Galusha to mark in the 10th on the right lane that had given him trouble all game.
“On the right lane in the game before, I threw a couple that were pretty good but I threw them a hair hard and they never hooked. So I kind of panicked in my brain. I grabbed the next bunch on that lane only. I threw some great shots on the left lane,” Galusha said. “And then finally my buddy said, ‘Dude, you’ve got to let it go on this right lane.’ I told myself no matter what I will not grab this shot.”
Galusha’s first ball in the 10th frame was right in the 1-3 pocket, but left the 10-pin.
“I threw it where I wanted it. I rattled the 10-pin and made it, and the rest is history,” he said. “This is awesome.”
Stringing some strikes and converting spares were keys to Galusha’s run to the championship.
“I’m so glad my spare ball showed up today. I didn’t miss a spare in the finals other than the baby split. I didn’t strike a ton, and every game was a grind,” he said. “Midway through the games I had a chance to step on everybody’s throat, and I just never did it today for some reason. But whatever, sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”
Porter, the top seed for the stepladder round, was bidding to become the first repeat champion in Bud Bowl history. He could not find his strike shot in the last game. Earlier in the day, he placed second in a senior masters event at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton, and he settled for runner-up status again in the Bud Bowl.
Porter’s first shot in the title game went wide right of the headpin, but he converted the four-pin spare. He had a few other shots miss the pocket and go through the nose. He managed to stay close, with just one open frame. Coming off his first strike of the match in the ninth frame, Porter left a weak 10-pin in the 10th, failing to put added pressure on Galusha.
In the semifinal match, both Galusha and Wagoner started strong. The right-handers pounded the pocket and were just three pins apart through seven frames. Both bowlers opened in the eighth, leaving Galusha with a 155-153 lead. Galusha buried his next ball in the pocket for a strike.
Wagoner in the ninth frame saw his high hit leave the 6-10. He got the spare and then struck in the 10th. His next shot was a good one, but left a solid 10-pin, which he converted to finish at 193.
Galusha stepped on the approach in the 10th frame needing to mark. His light pocket hit left the 2-pin, which he picked up. Needing at least 9 pins on his last shot to win the match, he got nine for the 194-193 win.
Wagoner took home $1,500 for third place.
The big bucks went to Galusha, who had never advanced past the round of 24 in previous Bud Bowl appearances.
Galusha said he bowled well Sunday morning practicing for the finals. And while he didn’t blow anybody away with games of 250 or better, his scores were typically between the 190s and the 220s.
“I had a feeling that I was more comfortable on these lanes,” he said. “I had a good game plan. I didn’t bomb them, but those are good games out here.”
BUD BOWL NOTES
• The top qualifier for the tournament was defending champion Zach Wilkins with a four-game total score of 973.
• There were 1,049 total entries for the weeklong tourney.
