Three local athletes were named to the All-CNY Boys Track and Field Team for large schools.
The team included Dominic Abbott (Fulton), Brett Fehrmann (Central Square) and Ethan LoCastro (Oswego).
Abbott, a senior, won both the 100-meter dash (11.11 seconds) and 200-meter dash (22.80) at the Section III Class A championships in June.
Fehrmann won one event at sectionals, while placing in the top-three for two other events. He was the top finisher in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches. The junior placed second in the long jump (19 feet, 8.25 inches) and third in the triple jump (40 feet, 6.25 inches).
LoCastro, a junior, placed first in the 400-meter hurdles at the championships with a final time of 59.88 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.55). LoCastro was the third leg of the first-place 4 x 400-meter relay that finished in 3:40.82.
(0) comments
