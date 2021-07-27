OSWEGO — Michael Paddock of Albion netted the $10,000 grand prize for catching the largest salmon in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby.
Paddock’s winning fish was a 31-pound, 7-ounce salmon weighed July 13 at Captain’s Cove Resort in Waterport.
The derby concluded Sunday with an awards ceremony at Captain Jack’s at Sodus Point.
Other divisions in the derby were the Lake Trout Division, the Brown Trout Division, and the Walleye Division.
Anglers placing first within a respective division won a $1,000 prize.
Additional division prize money awarded was $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.
Other Oswego County anglers placed within the top 20 in the derby.
Taking first place in the Salmon Division was Rochester’s Aiden Stafford with a 30-pound, 6-ounce catch.
Fulton’s Donald Lavoie took third place with a 29-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed at K&G Lodge in Oswego. Oswego’s Randall Converse placed seventh with a 28-pound, 12-ounce fish.
In the Brown Trout Division, placing first was Rochester’s John Gordon with a 19-pound, 15-ounce catch. Oswego’s Stephanie Brace finished 17th with a 15-pound, 12-ounce fish.
Hope Starling of Florida took first place in the Lake Trout Division with a 23-pound, 11-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.
Sandy Creek’s Michael Landphere took 12th place (19-pound, 7-ounce fish), Altmar’s Mindy Baker took 16th (18-pound, 14-ounce fish), and Sandy Creek’s Shane Flory was 18th (18-pound, 10-ounce fish).
Burt Lickers of Niagara Falls finished first in the Walleye Division with a 10-pound, 10-ounce fish weighed in Lewiston.
Aiden Stafford of Rochester won the Youth Award with a 30-pound, 6-ounce salmon that was weighed at Narby’s Superrette & Tackle in Kent.
The LOC Fall Derby will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6.
See www.loc.org for complete standings and additional details.
