OSWEGO — All six seniors played the entire match of the Oswego varsity girls volleyball team’s 3-0 victory over Fowler Monday.
The Buccaneers won in straight sets of 25-6, 25-12 and 25-11. They also recognized their six seniors: Azalia Avery, Megan Corrice, Madison Myers, Katelyn Nettles, Victoria Payne and Madelyne Vashaw.
While there was the occasional substitution of underclassmen, such as Riley King or Vanessa Ferlito, the seniors took up a bulk of the play.
“They did a great job. It’s a lot for them to step up and make sure you win. It was special for them,” Oswego coach Tom Grover said. “It’s great, especially with the pandemic going on, and to be able to have a team come together through last spring and then into this fall and work with what we started with this season to what we have now, it’s really special.”
Nettles got things started early for Oswego, going on an eight-point run before a serve went just out of bounds. Longer runs from Payne, Ferlito and Avery eventually gave the Bucs the 25-6 set win. A pair of Avery aces finished the set.
After going down 9-2 early against the Falcons in the second set, Ferlito got a couple points back, thanks to a pair of King kills and an ace. But Avery, again, went on a huge point streak. With 11 consecutive points, including a few aces, the Bucs lead 18-10.
Another small run from Myers put the set out of reach. Eventually, a short serve from Fowler gave the Bucs the 25-12 set win.
Nettles went on another run to begin the third set, giving Oswego an early 4-0 lead before Fowler got a couple points back. The occasional position or net violation from the Falcons gave the Bucs some buffer points throughout the set, as well.
Utiziling strong offense, including a tip from King as well as a couple kills from Myers, put the set out of reach. Eventually holding onto a 23-11 lead, Ferlito — just a sophomore — nailed a pair of aces to win the set 25-11, and the match 3-0.
Avery led the team with eight aces, three digs and three kills. Ferlito had six assists and six aces. Nettles chipped in four assists, three aces and two digs. Payne tacked on 4 aces, two blocks, an assist and a dig. King recorded five kills and three blocks. Corrice contributed two kills, a dig and an assist. Vashaw had four digs and an ace. Myers added two kills and an ace.
With a team-wide 23 aces, Grover said the team’s serving has improved all year long.
“Like I’ve said in the past, they’ve stepped up with their serving,” Grover said. “They did a phenomenal job tonight. That’s all I can ask of them.”
He also added that Payne, who played a different position this year, has “been very successful” in the change.
“She was used to our right side, and we switched her to middle,” Grover said. “Now I look for her to be a positive influence for the other girls on the court.”
In a year where a team could have been shut down at any given moment throughout the season, the Bucs finished their regular season with a 6-7 record. That qualifies them for sectionals.
Grover always told his team this year to play each game like it was their last. As of now, the Bucs know they have at least one more game.
“We’re going to be in sectionals,” he said. “We have to leave everything out on the court. They did that tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.