ROCHESTER — What seemed like an almost certain victory turned into an overtime battle for the Oswego State men’s hockey team Saturday.
The Lakers were up 5-2 over Nazareth College before the Golden Flyers scored three unanswered goals within five minutes to tie things up. After some confusion late in regulation where the Oswego State coaching staff thought there should have been an icing against the Golden Flyers, Nazareth’s Nick Charron scored directly off the faceoff with 0.9 left in the third period.
That wasn’t all. Oswego State goaltender Steven Kozikoski, after the fifth Nazareth goal, went down with an injury, putting the game in the hands of Eric Green heading into the overtime frame.
Once the puck dropped for overtime, Oswego State maintained possession except for a single Nazareth clearing attempt. It was Ryan Dickinson who was the overtime hero, deflecting a pass from Alex DiCarlo right near the goal crease to give Oswego State a 6-5 overtime victory.
“Dickinson’s first (collegiate) goal, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “It was just a series of events: Koz getting hurt, the draw, the no icing. … No one to blame but ourselves.
“Thank God the hockey gods were with us at the end.”
But at the beginning, it was DiCarlo who opened the scoring, notching the Lakers’ first two goals at 1:08 and 4:45, both assisted by Tyler Flack.
Nazareth’s Ray Falso interrupted Oswego State’s scoring a couple minutes later, but Connor Sleeth had back-to-back goals as well during the second period to put the Lakers up 4-1. Flack recorded his third assist of the game on Sleeth’s first goal.
Falso scored again 1:10 into the third period for Nazarth, making it a 4-2 game, before Rocco Andreacchi scored on the power play with 17:02 left in regulation.
Then Nazareth became “opportunistic when (Oswego State) made mistakes,” Gosek added.
Anthony Quinlivan started the comeback with 5:47 left in the third period after a shot from the offensive blue line that got through a lot of traffic and a screened Kozikoski.
Then Charron tacked on his first goal with at 19:45 of the third after a one-timer goal.
Nazareth pulled goaltender Matt Sayles to bring out an extra skater with 15 seconds left in the period.
Followed by some confusion with the scoreboard and how much time should be left, there were three seconds left for the penultimate faceoff of regulation.
After an accidental faceoff before the scoreboard operators were ready, there was a lot of shoving that sent Oswego State’s Troy Robillard and Nazareth’s Liam Beaudoin to the penalty box for roughing.
With 0.9 left in regulation, Charron got a shot past Kozikoski immediately following the faceoff.
“They win the draw clean and we’re not out on it, we don’t get the block, and they tie the game up,” Gosek said. “Before then, there were many things. I don’t want to say we were cheating the game, but I didn’t think we played overly well other than the first four minutes of the game.”
A constant slew of offense in the opening 75 seconds of the overtime period sent the Lakers to victory after DiCarlo sent in a pass from the blue line to Dickinson, who deflected the pass into a wide open portion of the net for the 6-5 overtime win.
“We spend as much time as we can practicing three-on-three, controlling the puck and making sure we always have someone in defensive positioning. The guys, they have confidence,” Gosek said. “We create enough of those situations in practice. Not saying other teams aren’t going to make great plays, but we just don’t want to beat ourselves in overtime.”
Prior to his injury, Kozikoski made 27 saves on 32 shots. Green didn’t have to make any saves in his 76 seconds of play, even though he technically earned the win.
Flack recorded four points, tallying four assists in the win. DiCarlo — who was named the Oswego State Male Athlete of the Week — had two goals and an assist. Sleeth, Andreacchi and Dickinson rounded out the scoring.
Also adding assists were: Jackson Arcan, Josh LeBlanc, Ben Addison and Shane Bull.
“DiCarlo, we expect (the offensive production) from him. The other guys, it’s good to see,” Gosek said. “Koz just didn’t seem like himself tonight. Right on the first one, he was off on his angle. He did make some big saves in the second period where we made poor defensive decisions. He was there to hold us in and get us through that.”
Oswego State (8-3-1, 3-1-1 SUNYAC) end the first half of the season on a five-game win streak after the loss to SUNY Geneseo in November. The Lakers have a few weeks off before starting practice again on Dec. 27 before hosting the Clarion/Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic on Jan. 1-2.
The first game for Oswego State is against No. 4 Augsburg University.
With a couple weeks off, Gosek mentioned the winter break “couldn’t have come at a better time,” with some injuries piling up for the Lakers. He added it’s a good mental break as well for the players.
“They’re listening, but they’re ready for a break,” Gosek said. “Us as coaches, too. A little time away to re-think things through, watch some video and get some recruiting in. We’re excited for the second half of the season.”
