AUBURN — After every game this season, the Oswego varsity girls soccer team has used the same chant all season: “Family on three. One, two, three — family.”
That’s what first-year head coach Anthony Richmond enjoyed about the Buccaneers this year. It was a family aspect. Whether it was new traditions — like singing the National Anthem on the ride back from road games just in time to see the American flag at the new Oswego Turf Stadium — or changing the culture of the program, Richmond simply said, “It’s been a joy.”
Oswego’s 2021 campaign ended in the first round of the Section III Class A tournament to Auburn, somewhere the Bucs hadn’t been in a few years, with a 3-2 loss.
The Bucs are graduating four seniors this year — Isabella Koproski, Mary Kate Cloonan, Kathleen Winchek and Julia Porter — but have 21 players returning for next season. Now that all the underclassmen got a taste of what the sectional tournament looks like, Richmond knows they want more success.
“When I first took over (the program), they just kind of stepped onto the field and expected to lose. It was OK if they lost. Now, when they lose, they hate it,” Richmond said. “They didn’t want to lose today, obviously. But it just shows the growth of this team. Whether they’re freshmen, sophomores or juniors, the growth of all of them has been outstanding.”
Richmond mentioned he hopes the seniors are proud of the trend they started — making pushes toward sectionals.
“For the four seniors, they did a lot for the program. Unfortunately, they have to move on,” he said. “Hopefully the returners continue that.”
Oswego opened the scoring in the contest with a sister connection between the Winchek sisters.
Younger sister Tatum Winchek got the ball and found sister Kathleen Winchek on a small cross, and the elder sister knocked it home with 37:21 left in the opening half.
Auburn quickly responded with a goal from Sydney Marinelli, getting it on the inside of the post, sneaking by Buc goaltender Emma Burger, at 6:28 of the opening frame.
The Maroons added another goal with 23:59 left in the half after Olivia Leader received a cross and hit the top of the net, giving Auburn a 2-1 lead.
Koproski tied the game up once again following a corner kick after the ball bobbled around and eventually found the feet of Koproski, who shot the ball through traffic. The game was tied again with 10:48 left in the first half.
The Bucs’ ability to keep fighting back was something that Richmond said his team “proved all year long.”
“Whether they were down or up (in a game), they kept on playing,” he said. “To see them work, no matter how hard they were getting hit out there or no matter what was going on, they just kept working.”
Auburn scored the game-winning goal at 23:59 of the opening frame after some miscommunication and Marinelli got behind Burger with a wide-open net, making the score 3-2.
Oswego had several chances in the second half, but Auburn goaltender Bryn Whitman had an answer for every shot.
Richmond added that it was nice to have two of his seniors score in their last contest as a Buc. Koproski had a chance in the latter stages of the second half when Whitman was farther out of the goal box, but the shot went just wide.
“I thought Bella was going to have that other one at the end, too,” Richmond said. “It shows their determination. … They didn’t want it to be their last night.”
Burger made several key saves for Oswego to keep it in the game, making sure it stayed a one-goal deficit throughout the remainder of the game in the second half.
“Emma continues to work hard. Now, she’s got a few months to work hard and get ready for August,” Richmond said. “We start it all over again in August. … They’ll be ready.”
Oswego ends its 2021 season with a 5-9-2 record.
“Unfortunately it’s got to come to an end eventually. But it gives us some growth. We have 21 players coming back that have the opportunity to understand what it’s like to play in a sectional game in a hostile environment,” Richmond said. “It goes back to not settling for mediocrity when you can achieve greatness. They can achieve greatness if they continue to work hard, because they’re that determined.”
