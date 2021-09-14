OSWEGO — The smallest things made the biggest difference in Oswego boys volleyball’s 3-0 (19-25, 20-25, 19-25) loss to Living Word Academy Monday.
With errors such a net violation here, or crossing the center line there, the Buccaneers weren’t able to pick up momentum against the Lions. Oswego coach Eric McCrobie said that those mistakes, on top of serving and hitting errors, build up and eventually result in what happened Monday: set losses of five or six points.
“Those are things we can control, which is great news for the future,” McCrobie said. “But, tonight, it’s just something we have to look back on and make the adjustment and player smarter.”
The Bucs only led five times in the entire match and never did in the second set. Oswego only mustered one-point leads before LWA came back quickly to regain possession of the serve.
Point runs later in the sets, such as the Bucs’ four-point streak late in the second set before a serve went out of bounds to end the set, showed McCrobie one thing, “a 180” in culture from last season.
McCrobie added that he “couldn’t be happier with the way the guys handled themselves on and off the court,” noting it was a complete change from the spring season.
“They’ve got a lot of grit. … At no point did I feel like anybody on the court for the Buccaneers gave up at all,” McCrobie said. “It’s very refreshing. They practice hard and they work hard together. At this point now, there’s just a few little things we have to iron out.”
The longer point runs and heavy offense are usually staples for Oswego, McCrobie said, but for all three matches to begin the Bucs’ season, the team hasn’t been able to string the points together.
“Once we’re able to string points together like that and we understand out strengths and certain rotations, that’s going to be huge for us as a team,” he said.
Included in the change is a “fresher” roster, as McCrobie called it. His roster, which includes six seniors and five juniors, has two players who have played volleyball “for less than a year” that played in the contest against LWA.
But between the team’s camaraderie and culture, McCrobie said the coaching staff has to “take what you can and push aside the things that aren’t going well.”
“Those things will make the difference once we get to a point where we’re athletically cooking,” he said. “We’ve got guys who can put the ball away. We’ve got guys who can serve. We just have to do it more and we have to be able to pass and be able to hit.”
For Oswego, Ethan Locastro had six kills, two aces and two digs for the Bucs. Brennan Tynan added 10 kills, three digs and an ace. Carson White had 20 assists and a dig. Nate Allen chipped in three assists and four digs. Jude Parker tacked on two aces and two digs. Brett Dykas, Chris Cote and M.J. Lilly all had three kills each, while Lilly recorded a block — the team’s only one of the night.
McCrobie mentioned that when LWA went on longer runs throughout the match, the team just needed to be better about stopping the momentum, whether it was with a defensive block or play, or “putting the ball away” on a kill.
“We’ve got to be able to get more touches at the net and have better blocking. It’s almost as if we had no one up at the net blocking,” he said. “I know that the guys were there. It’s a timing thing, a moving thing and a vision thing.”
After three consecutive matches without a practice in between — with Jamesville-DeWitt this past Friday, Liverpool on Saturday and LWA on Monday — McCrobie said he’s looking forward to getting back to a practice setting.
Oswego originally had a game scheduled against Central Square on Thursday, but that game was postponed. The Bucs’ next game is now on Saturday at East Syracuse-Minoa.
“Living Word just swung hard from the first ball to the last ball, and, usually, in high school boys volleyball, that’s what gets you the win,” McCrobie said. “We’re going to do our best to work on some blocking stuff and get our serves in. Those are going to be the things that, hopefully, we can make a little spins towards the end of the season and go on that little ‘revenge tour’ like last season.”
