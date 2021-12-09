MEXICO — Balanced scoring and a defensive structure change propelled the Mexico varsity boys basketball team to a 56-44 win over Manlius Pebble Hill Tuesday.
After trailing by five points headed into the fourth quarter, Mexico coach Paul Callaghan switched the way his defense was playing. Instead of playing man defense, the Tigers switched to a zone.
The new defensive style allowed Mexico to trap MPH’s offense a bit, while also “forcing some of their bad shooters to shoot.”
“That defense is designed to be a high-intensity defense. You’re trapping every place, every time,” Callaghan said. “If you play that 100%, it’s a hard defense to score against. That’s why we went to it. … They were getting penetration all the time (when we were in the man defense). That hurt us.”
On top of the new defensive style, the Tigers went on a nine-point run in the opening minute and a half of the fourth quarter, taking a 44-40 lead, and never gave the advantage up for the remainder of the game.
Three of Mexico’s five players who recorded points hit double digits, but it was the foul line that aided the Tigers’ victory.
“The free throw line also helps all the time. Matt (DeFio) scored (a good amount),” Callaghan said. “Mason (Zych) got to the foul line and made a couple baskets. (Andre) Burns made a big basket. … We’re getting there.”
Mexico ended the first quarter leading 15-9 behind three three-pointers from DeFio. He nailed two 3-pointers in the second quarter as well, but a 16-point quarter from MPH held a 28-26 lead heading into halftime.
The Trojans kept their foot on the gas during the third, with the Wildhack brothers — James and Tommy — primarily leading the way in the second and third. In the two quarters, they combined for 21 points alone.
But some baskets from Burns and Teajinn Ingersoll, along with Zych, sent the Tigers on what would eventually become a 26-6 run to end the game. Mexico limited MPH to just four points in the fourth, with both baskets coming from Qonvalek Ewing.
“The intensity was good. I’m glad we were able to come back,” Callaghan said. “It was an awakening for some of the guys. Some red flags with the turnovers that we had and the missed free throws and some missed assignments. Just a couple things that I hope we can clean up and, if we do, I think we’ll start to make some progress.
DeFio led the team with 18 points, followed by Burns’ 15. Ingersoll tacked on 12 points and Zych had nine. Casey Jones chipped in two points.
Now that Mexico is back to a “normal” season, starting practices in November, Callaghan admitted that the beginning of the season has been a little draining — “my body’s not used to it. I think the kids are the same way,” he mentioned.
But, the positive was that instead of starting games in late November, the Tigers got an extra week of practice since the regular season started Tuesday.
“That additional time paid off for us, conditioning-wise and just getting everything in before our first game,” Callaghan said. “I got 10 more days or so (of practice) than everybody else.”
The Tigers (1-0) have four more consecutive home games, starting Saturday with a 12:45 p.m. contest against county rival Phoenix.
As the season progresses, getting used to practice schedules and everything else, Callaghan said he hopes his team can find a rhythm.
He added that if Mexico starts cleaning up some of the mistakes that it made, the team “can’t help but get better.”
“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up. If we clean them up, I think we’re going to make progress,” Callaghan said. “Is it a good thing to play bad and win? It’s definitely better than playing bad and losing, I’ll put it that way.”
