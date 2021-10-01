FULTON — The RUSH Late Models, Mod Lites, and Hobby Stocks will be front and center on day one of the 35th annual Outlaw 200 Weekend today and Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
The RUSH Late Models will battle it out for 40 laps in the Brian Dolbear tribute race with $1,400 going to the victor and a place in the record books as an Outlaw 200 Weekend feature winner.
The 2019 race for the Late Models featured two and three-wide racing from the drop of the green, and wasn’t decided until the final lap, turn four drag race to the checkers. 2021 Track Champion and division all-time feature winner Chad Homan beat three-time event champion Charlie Sandercock by 0.012 and Andrew Hennessy by 0.930 of a second for the popular win. Jimmy Johnson and Steve Baldwin completed the top five.
The Mod Lites will be racing for the Mod Lite STARS East Coast Nationals Champion in a 25-lap battle royal.
The last Outlaw Weekend Mod Lite Championship was a slugfest between Canadian Jeffery May and local favorite Clayton Brewer. The finish was so close that AMB scoring showed Brewer winning by a slim 0.002 at the finish. Justin Williams, Mike Mullen, and Tom Mackey finished third through fifth.
Anticipation and enthusiasm are high for the Hobby Stock Showdown 25. The race will be wide open with no racer having a home track advantage. Home track rules as written will be followed for every car entered.
For today, pit gates open at 2 p.m. while grandstands open at 4:30 p.m. Heat racing begins at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the pits open at 11 a.m. and the grandstands open at noon. Heat races begin at 5 p.m., and at approximately 8:30 p.m. the Outlaw Weekend 200 starts.
For more information, visit fultonspeedway.com.
