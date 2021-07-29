SYRACUSE — The Oswego Little League 12-and-under All-Stars fell to Solvay, 10-5, in the District 8 Danny Cavallo Baseball Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Lakeland Park in Syracuse, ending their season.
Oswego went 4-0 in pool play and earned a bye in the quarterfinals in the tournament.
The team included Eddie Kuzawski, Luis Correa, Brett DeGrenier, Connor Kelly, Gavin Guynn, Aidan DeSantis, Jack Wallace, Hunter Joseph, Christian Thompson, Xavier Burdick, Rey Colon, Mikey Waters and Owen Bartlett.
Kyle Perez, Jeff DeGrenier and Jim Guynn coached the 12U All-Stars.
Wallace got things started on the mound for Oswego, allowing an infield single. He stranded the runner on third base after throwing back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Then, Oswego’s offense — something that has been a strength for the team in the District 8 tournament — got to work. After Kuzawski and Correa both reached on walks, Kuzawski scored on a passed ball. Kelly beat out an infield single, which also scored Correa. Gavin Guynn hit home Kelly on a single to left field. Oswego led 3-0 after the first inning after a couple runners were left on base.
After a leadoff walk for Solvay’s Leland Reyes, Wallace recorded three quick strikeouts, this time stranding a runner on third base to keep the game at 3-0.
Oswego’s All-Stars were also limited in the second inning after Correa reached on a walk. He successfully stole second base, but accidentally overran it with a lot of momentum and was thrown out in a rundown between second and third base.
Solvay crawled its way back in the third inning after a fielder’s choice and an error allowed a couple runners to get on base. Bryant Stanton hit a deep two RBI single to the right-field fence with Jordan Hobson and Sawyer Stewart crossing home plate. Wallace got out of the inning with a strikeout against Reyes.
Port City’s All-Stars added two more runs in the third inning after Brett DeGrenier hit a leadoff double, followed by a laser two-run home run from Guynn over the right-field fence. The home run was Guynn’s fifth of the District 8 tourney. Joseph did reach on a walk afterward, but was stranded at first.
Wallace pitched another scoreless inning in the fourth, stranding a runner at third after a couple more strikeouts on top of a fielder’s choice that ended the inning.
Guynn’s two-run shot was the last score for Oswego after shutout innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth. The 12U All-Stars went down in a one-two-three inning in the fourth.
Solvay took the lead in the fifth inning with a four-run performance. Kuzawski came on in relief of Wallace, who reached his max pitch count. The first four batters from Solvay reached first base, with Reyes launching a two-run double. Solvay led 6-5.
Oswego did have a runner on third, Kelly, after reaching on a fielder’s choice, but a strikeout and a fly out to center field ended the fifth inning.
Solvay tallied four more insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning after a few hits to the outfield. A pop out to the shortstop ended the inning, but the damage had been done, giving Solvay a 10-5 lead.
Vinny Sinko, recorded three strikeouts in the sixth inning to close out the game, propelling Solvay to the championship game in the District 8 tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.