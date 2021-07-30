OSWEGO — The American Hockey Coaches Association announced 12 players from the Oswego State men’s hockey team have been named as All-American Scholars.
The list of athletes include: Carter Allen, Rocco Andreacchi, Noah Bull, Shane Bull, Tyler Flack, Liam Haslam, Tyson Kirkby, Steven Kozikoski, Max Novick, Richie Parent, Conor Smart and Jeff Solow.
Allen, Novick and Solow all graduated in May from Oswego State. Even with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, none of the players chose to return for a fifth year.
Kirkby and Kozikoski are both entering their senior season this fall.
Andreacchi, Noah Bull, Shane Bull, Flack, Haslam, Parent and Smart all were set to be first-year players last season. All of them are now rising sophomores.
