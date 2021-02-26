A Port of Oswego Authority partner has announced a partnership this week introducing more cruise liners into the Great Lakes Region, and in a few years, following the completion of necessary improvements to the port's west dock, Oswego could see cruise vessels stopping here for the first time and the return of the popular tall ships in the Port City. Pictured above in this July 2017 file photo, visitors can be seen enjoying a tour of a replica of the "Nina" that famously sailed in 1492.
