Pictured above, building Owner Warren Shaw joins contractors from Beach Construction and Vosseller Construction in the ongoing facade project to bring back life to the historic "1850 House" located at 75-79 E. Bridge Street. The "1850 House" was once a staple in the Oswego community providing community members with a spot for great food and entertainment. Shaw has been restoring and purchasing building's in Oswego to help preserve our historic architecture. The "1850 House" is the tenth building Shaw has purchased and rehabilitated.