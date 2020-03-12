The Phoenix Central School District and Crouse Health are sponsoring an upcoming informational program about the dangers of vaping.
All community members are invited to attend the session from 6-8 p.m. March 25 at John C. Birdlebough High School. A panel of experts will be on hand to discuss the risks associated with vaping and e-cigarette usage. Speakers include health educators, medical doctors, therapists, addiction specialists and members of law enforcement.
“One in four students in high school currently are vaping or juuling,” said a Crouse Hospital spokesperson. “As they move from freshman to senior year, the numbers drastically increase. By 12th grade, 42 percent of seniors are vaping. It is now classified as an epidemic.”
To preregister and have an opportunity to win a $25 gift card, please visit crouse.org/vaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.