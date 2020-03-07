The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will schedule appointments at locations around Oswego County this month to help seniors apply for assistance paying their fuel bill through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).
Residents must be 60 or older and meet the following income eligibility guidelines for HEAP: maximum monthly income for a 1-person household is $2,494; maximum monthly income for a 2-person household is $3,262; maximum monthly income for a 3-person household is $4,030; and maximum monthly income for a 4-person household is $4,797.
To make an appointment, call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.
Appointments will be available at:
-Parish Town Hall, 2938 E. Main St., Thursday, March 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
-Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Thursday, March 12, 1-3 p.m.
-Fulton Library, 160 S. First St., Friday, March 13, 1-3 p.m.
-Central Square Library, 637 Main St., Wednesday, March 18, 1-3 p.m.
-Hannibal Community Library, 162 Oswego St., Friday, March 20, 1-3 p.m.
-Phoenix Public Library, 34 Elm St., Tuesday, March 24, 1-3 p.m.
Residents will need to bring several documents to their scheduled appointment. Documents include a photo ID for proof of date of birth for all members of the household; Social Security card for all members of the household; National Grid statement; current utility bill; and proof of all income in the household including interest from all bank accounts. Additional documentation may be required.
Award amounts vary and depend upon a number of factors.
Sara Sunday, aging services administrator for the Oswego County Office for the Aging, said one staff person will be assigned to each site. Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments are scheduled in 30-minute blocks, but the time spent with each applicant may vary, Sunday said.
Staff members are well versed in the information needed to successfully complete these applications.
“We have been an alternate certifier for HEAP applications. They contract with us to make sure all the documentation is complete,” Sunday said. “We assist people in completing the applications and send them on to Social Services.”
These appointments are held several times a year throughout the county to help seniors apply for home heating assistance.
Sunday said the office started with these appointments three years ago as a way to assist more people. She said that for some people, transportation was an issue. They could not get to the Oswego office to meet with OFA staff, so this was a way to get to them.
The applications OFA staff members will be assisting with are for the current heating season. Any awards that are granted cannot be applied to previous balances, Sunday said.
She added that the last round of appointments to help with HEAP applications for the current heating season will take place next month.
“We find that these are fairly well attended,” she said. “We try to schedule them on the same day of the month at the same location at each site. Some sites are very well attended.”
For those who would like help with their HEAP applications but cannot make an appointment, they should call the OFA at 315-349-3484. Sunday said they would try to work something out to help. “We will try to make it as easy as possible,” she said.
Homeowners 60 and older can make an appointment. Renters 60 and older are also eligible for HEAP awards if the National Grid heating account is in their name, Sunday said.
It is important that those making appointments bring all the necessary information and documentation. If an item needed for the application is not provided at the appointment, the applicant will have 10 days to get that item to OFA to complete the application, Sunday said.
Anyone who receives HEAP assistance will automatically receive directly from the state an application in the fall for the next heating season.
Sunday said that some people who make these appointments have been eligible for HEAP for years, but never followed through with an application.
“We do find that,” she said. “A lot of our elderly residents in the county don’t reach out for assistance.”
Sunday said that all information provided is kept confidential. The information is not used for anything other that just to determine HEAP eligibility, she said.
To make an appointment or for additional information, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.
