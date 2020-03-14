FULTON — Eastern Shore Associates recently presented the Fulton Block Builders with a check in support of its 2020 program.
Supporting Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is a natural for Eastern Shore Associates. Eastern Shore, a 100 percent employee-owned organization with more than 80 insurance professionals, operates from six branch offices throughout central and upstate New York. They work with more than 30 insurance companies, giving them the ability to find the best solution to each of their customers' insurance needs.
The employee-owners live and work in the same communities as their customers, and are dedicated to helping protect the homes, automobiles, and businesses of their neighbors.
FBB is a volunteer grassroots organization within the city of Fulton dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time. The fundraising goal for 2020 is $75,000. If FBB is successful in raising the full amount, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has committed $150,000 to the FBB program.
FBB leaders say they are grateful to Eastern Shore Associates and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their support of this program and encourage others to follow their lead. Checks in support of FBB may be made payable to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc., Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
Donations may also be made online at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate.
For more information follow FBB on Facebook or see www.fultonblockbuilders.com.
