OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA will offer an introduction to mindfulness meditation with a series of six classes beginning April 1. Classes will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays April 1, 8, 29 and May 13, 20 and 27 at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St.
The program is for beginners and those with an established mindfulness meditation practice and is open to the public. There is a registration fee and limited space available. Call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 to register.
Mindfulness meditation is the intentional directing of attention to the present moment with kind awareness. This course will focus on the basic of mindfulness meditation including the four foundations of mindfulness. It will offer simple techniques for everyday practice that may offer benefits such as increased awareness, reduced anxiety, pain and depression and improved concentration and attention. The class will be led by Liane Benedict.
Benedict is a mindfulness and meditation teacher, consultant, and coach. She serves as staff development coordinator for the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation in Oswego. She has been a trailblazer in bringing mindfulness, resilience practices, and social emotional learning for teachers and leaders to the schools she supports across New York state.
A meandering path in search of inner wisdom and peace guided her through a personal breakdown and a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2009. This led to a deeper exploration of Buddhist teachings and practices. Benedict is a deep practitioner of Vipassana (insight) Meditation with advanced training under Jill Saterfield and is completing the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield. She has also received training through Mindful Schools and the Mindfulness in Education Teacher Training with Daniel Rechtschaffen at the Omega Institute.
Benedict recently completed a year-long Transformative Educational Leadership program which focuses on deepening capacity for inner and outer transformative change. She is dedicated to being a vehicle of transformation and a model of presence in support of the evolution of consciousness.
