OSWEGO — Both the Oswego State men’s and women’s hockey teams earned votes in the first Division III polls from US College Hockey Online.
The women’s team earned six votes after a 2-0 weekend against Adrian College — who was ranked No. 10 in the poll — and Trine University. The Lakers beat both teams by a score of 2-1. This is the first time Oswego State has received votes since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
Megan Teachout recorded three goals over the weekend, two against the Bulldogs. Joanna Hiebert and Bryn White recorded their first collegiate wins as goaltenders.
The men’s team dropped both games over the weekend against Hobart College and Elmira College and still earned five votes in the rankings. Oswego State has yet to crack the top 15 in the nation since the middle of the 2019-20 season.
The Lakers fell to Hobart 3-1, before dropping the contest against Elmira 5-4.
Three players had multipoint weekends including Travis Broughman, who notched a goal and two assists. Alex DiCarlo (one goal, one assist) and Jared Nash (two assists) both had two-point weekends.
