On Saturday, April 24, at participating Kinney Drugs locations, the City of Oswego, Fulton and Village of Pulaski police departments is offering the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Collection sites include Kinney Drugs located at 115 Oneida St. in Fulton; 174 W. Bridge St. in Oswego, and 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs during the October Takeback event. Since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States have spiked.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
The Oswego County Prevention Coalition works with local law enforcement to support events that promote community health and wellness. Project Coordinator for the Prevention Coalition, Tyler Ahart, states that, “Promptly disposing of unused and expired medications can help prevent fatal accidental ingestion by children and others, including pets. Data reveals that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. It is important for households to dispose of these medications promptly and properly when they are no longer of use”. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is a grant-funded community coalition that works to reduce the prevalence of adolescent substance abuse in Oswego County. To get involved with the Coalition’s community efforts or for more information on disposal dropbox’s, contact 315-529-0565 or find them on Facebook.
