OSWEGO — Oswego Country Club held its Senior Men’s Member-Guest Golf Tournament on Aug. 20.
The tournament is mostly about getting together with old friends, but the competition was still fierce.
The team of Jim Galletta and his guest, Geno Knopp, tied Mike Reidy and Charlie Smith with stellar 15-under-par 56s in the two-man better-ball event, including somewhat suspect handicaps for the entire field.
The greens were lightning fast thanks to Course Superintendent Scott Peters, his assistant Neal Pitcher, and their crew. Head Golf Professional Mike Hogan, Assistant Professional Connor Goss, and their staff ably ran the tournament.
Tammy Morgia and the restaurant staff provided box lunches to the entire field.
Tournament Results
Mike Reidy/Charlie Smith, 56
Jim Galleta/Geno Knopp, 56
Bill Farden/Phillip Burrows, 59
Pete Cullinan/Jamie Cullinan, 61
Nick Canale Sr./Nick Canale Jr., 61
Fran Dashnau/Joe Ponzi, 61
Bob Mulcahey/Derick Stone, 62
Tim Stitt/Tim/Ted Kinder, 62
Stan Nalle/Craig Bundy, 61
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.