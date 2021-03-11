The Oswego City School District (OCSD) will hold its annual budget vote on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The vote is scheduled to be in person.
1.There are two seats available on the board of education. Please check the Oswego City School District website for a list of qualifications. (www.oswego.org)
2. Oswego City School District Public Library has one board of trustee seat available for a five-year term of office, beginning July 1. You must be a resident of the Oswego City School District in order to qualify and turn in a petition with 25 signatures.
3. Library trustee petitions are available at both the OCSD Public Library at 102 E. Second St. and the OCSD of Education at 1 Buccaneer Blvd. Education Center.
4. In order to pick up a petition at the Oswego Public Library, call the library at 315-341-5867 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for curbside service.
5. Petitions must be returned by April 28, no later than 5 p.m. at the OCSD Board of Education Center at the address listed below.
For more information, contact Karen Canale, secretary to the superintendent/district clerk, 1 Buccaneer Blvd. – Education Center, 315-341-2001 or email kcanale2@oswego.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.