To the editor,
Autumn historically marks the beginning of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s annual community fundraising campaign. Similar to the changes our community partners have faced, COVID-19 has altered our normal itinerary of events. As a result, United Way workplace campaigns and educational opportunities are happening virtually to support social distancing policies. We recognize that this year’s campaign is more important now than ever before and are fully prepared to move forward with these adjustments.
To help you gain perspective on the impact United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC) has, please let me share with you what our role is in the community. UWGOC is an aggregator. We generate funds through the generosity of local residents by way of workplace payroll campaigns, small business gifts, private gifts, fundraising events, and memorials.
Every single dollar designated to our Community Fund stays in Oswego County. These specific donations are allocated to various non-profit partner agencies that provide 29 separate health and human service programs that reach our most vulnerable population. These programs focus on our three major impact areas:
- Ending Hunger — Our focus is to ensure that no individual or family goes hungry, and that everyone has access to a proper, nutritional diet.
- Ensuring Health and Wellness — We are committed to providing better access to healthcare, encouraging wellness, and the tools and partners for overall well-being.
- Building Successful Youth — Confidence and experience provides the foundation for success, and our agency provides the resources for that development.
COVID-19 has not postponed the needs in our community. In fact, it has elevated the demand for resources and services. As community members became displaced through job loss, reduction in work hours, or unexpected household budget adjustments, local health and human service agencies are seeing a sharp increase of 50-75 percent in clients served, some who have never required services before. From daycare to child abuse and domestic violence programs to food pantries and senior nutrition programs, more resources are necessary to fulfill the demands of our community.
You can be a hero. Whether a new donor, a recurring donor, or you would like to reengage your relationship with United Way, you can make a difference. All it takes is you. For more information, visit oswegounitedway.org.
Appreciatively,
Robert A. Rolfe
President, Board of Directors
Patrick Dewine
Executive Director
