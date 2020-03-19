To the editor,
Leaders are not born out of a crisis, but it is in a crisis that the true character of an individual is revealed.
Upon taking office in 2016, Mayor Barlow faced an economic crisis head-on, making difficult decisions, transforming the way our City conducted business and establishing the foundation for years of economic stability and growth.
The mayor’s approach was calm, measured, informed, solution-based and always guided by common sense and instincts that even the most seasoned politician would struggle to replicate. We witnessed that same leadership in action as our community faced, and continues to face historic flooding, with Mayor Barlow’s administration securing millions of dollars to rebuild our waterfront and to bring it back better and more resilient than ever.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought us to uncharted territory and we’re seeing unprecedented actions taken at the local, state and federal levels. There is a tremendous amount of information being released from all sources, often on an hourly basis and it can be difficult to decipher the information and to comprehend the true impact on our daily lives. Through it all, we are fortunate to have that same calm, measured, informed and proactive leadership in the mayor’s office to help guide the community through this crisis, to provide financial relief to residents small businesses wherever possible, to provide childcare and other resources to our first responders and other essential personnel, to seamlessly transition government operations to better protect both the general public and our city workforce, and to coordinate messaging and action from our business community, healthcare community and other stakeholders to ensure we approach this crisis in the most effective way possible.
I am proud to be part of city government, proud of the unwavering leadership demonstrated by Mayor Barlow and other members of our community during this very difficult time, and proud to be an Oswegonian.
Take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends, look out for your neighbors, support our local businesses whenever possible and let’s continue to work together to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable.
Kevin Hill
Vice President
Oswego Common Council
