To the editor,
Consider the number 16,421. President Donald Trump has lied 16,421 times in three years, documented and verified.
With that in mind, there comes a time that we cannot just sit by and ignore these lies by justifying in our minds; this is just Trump. We justify it by saying that he is just playing to his base, and unfortunately, his base believes his lies. His most recent lies must be addressed and he must be held accountable and taken to task for such hurtful, ugly statements that are just ridiculous. Trump said the Obama administration left behind “bad,” “broken,” and “obsolete” COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) couldn’t have bad tests left over from the Obama administration, because the coronavirus test didn’t exist until this year. Trump was president for three (3) years before the first COVID-19 virus started.
“I started with an obsolete, broken system from a previous administration,” Trump claimed! This is an outrageous lie. The Obama administration set up the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Bio-defense to prepare for future pandemics like COVID-19, and Donald J. Trump eliminated the Pandemic Defense Team. The Obama administration also prepared a playbook to follow, with specifications and what to do in the event of a pandemic, but, the Trump administration left it on the shelf, unread, and collecting dust!
Trump stated that the national stockpiles were empty, which is another lie. Factcheck.org reports in 2016 described the warehouses that store the Strategic National Stockpile as “packed with stuff,” filled with “row after row of containers filled with mystery medications and equipment, including that one item everyone’s been talking about lately, ventilators.” The biggest problem was that the Trump administration failed to pay attention to the national stockpile for three years, not replenishing supplies, and this catastrophic failure falls directly on his shoulders. Even Dr. Fauci stated there were “13,000 ventilators” in the stockpile, but when it became clear that would not be enough to meet the demands of the coronavirus, “Trump was slow to act”.
Trump has tried to blame everybody for his failure to act quickly and responsively to a pandemic that he was told about at least a dozen times. The CDC knew, the World Health Organization knew, the intelligence community knew, the Trump staff knew and his response was, “it will just mysteriously disappear”, downplaying the problem for over six weeks before he was forced to take action. His reluctance to address the problem quickly may have cost the U.S thousands of lives.
I don’t think that Mr. Trump and his enormous ego would ever let him understand, that Obama left him, a robust economy and a healthy employment picture. When Obama took over in 2009 the Dow was at 7,950, and unemployment was at 8.8 percent, and bleeding 100,000 jobs a month. In 2017 when Obama left office the market was at 19,827 and an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, while creating over 11,641,000 jobs. G.M. was rescued from bankruptcy and paid back its loans with interest. Solar and wind power increased by 369 percent with a reduction in carbon emissions of 11 percent from burning coal.
Any gains Trump made were from standing on Obama’s shoulders. Instead of trying to blame Obama for his own failures, maybe a simple, “thank you, Barack” would be in order.
Dick Atkins
Oswego
