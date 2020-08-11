To the editor,
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has shown great understanding of people and the present world emergency to get New Yorkers to the current situation where our state COVID - 19 cases are in the decline. He did that with support.
Gail Tosh is running for state Assembly in the 120th Assembly District. She supports universal health care for New Yorkers, addressing environmental concerns, worker safety, strong educational opportunities for our children and economic growth. She has formed a coalition with other Democrats running for office in surrounding districts to address these issues as they apply to central New York.
What does a vote for a Democrat mean for residents of our district? It means central New Yorkers will be expanding our voices in the larger Assembly. We will have an opportunity to add our voices to the recovery of New York and the opportunity to work with the Party that has demonstrated all New Yorkers matter.
It is time for central New Yorkers to develop a strong relationship with our state government and rise to this occasion — we have demonstrated we can accomplish great things under Democratic Party leadership. Let’s take the opportunity to put Gail Tosh to work for us to highlight the issues important to our area.
Thank you,
Amy Venskus
Schroeppel
