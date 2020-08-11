Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.