To the Editor:
As a candidate running for New York Assembly, Gail Tosh has shown her priorities don’t match those we cherish so dearly in Oswego County. Tosh brings with her a New York City liberal mentality that’s already hurting our state. Democrats in Albany value high taxes, unfettered spending and expanded abortions. This is not what we are about here in Oswego.
What will Gail Tosh’s tax-and-spend agenda look like for our farming and small business community? What will it look like for middle-class families? It will look like everything else the failed Democratic majority in this state created, as they run toward a socialist state.
Candidates like Tosh are out of touch with the needs of central New York and she, put plainly, is not qualified to represent our interests in state government. Will Barclay has been a champion for Central New York for decades, and as leader of the Assembly Republican Conference has fought hard to reduce taxes for small businesses, farmers and residents. He has stood up for our law enforcement community and has pushed back against Gov. Cuomo’s misguided liberal agenda. Will Barclay understands what it means to represent central New York.
As we get closer to Election Day, take a look at each candidate’s record closely. You will find one is pushing to make Oswego County look more like Manhattan and the other fighting to protect the middle class and keep as many hard-earned dollars in your wallets and pocketbooks as humanly possible. The choice for the 120th Assembly District could not be clearer. Gail Tosh is not up to the task. Will Barclay has the experience and Central New York values we need. Remember that this Nov. 3.
Democrats and Working Families parties stand for chaos, defunding the police, and bail reform (release from custody immediately after arrest). Republican and Conservative parties stand for God, country, freedom and law and order.
Patricia Heath
Central Square
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.