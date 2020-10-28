To the editor,
For more than four years I’ve wondered how any patriotic, rational or religious person could ever support President Donald Trump. I think I’ve finally figured out how there could be even one vote for such an unpatriotic, mentally unbalanced, corrupt and immoral individual. I now understand Trump supporters are a different breed, and they fall into two categories.
One category is those willing to sell their proverbial soul and abandon all values to support a candidate who will add more conservative justices to the Supreme Court. Amy Coney Barrett is an extreme right-wing radical who fits their bill for the Supreme Court and opposes reproductive choice, Obamacare and gay rights.
The second category is Trump supporters who, due to a “cult of personality” live in a state of denial regarding Trump’s lies, immorality and incompetence. In Trump’s case he uses propaganda, lies and faux patriotism to create an alternate universe which his followers are mindlessly compelled to adopt as their own. To be a Trump follower one must willingly suspend belief in facts, logic, science and reason. Although they’re not necessarily ignorant many choose to remain unnecessarily so.
The good news is: Trump supporters are in the minority. The bad news is: in America’s electoral college system, a minority of overall voters can elect our president with a majority vote in only four of five states. Mr. Trump will never win the popular vote and that reflects the wisdom in our people. The fact the electoral college has not yet been eliminated unfortunately reflects our ignorance.
Thomas Hanley
Fulton
