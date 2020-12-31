To the editor,
Once, our country chose its leaders by casting ballots. The person with the most ballots would win, and hold office for a period of time, then people would cast ballots again.
It worked for more than 200 years until one day, a reality TV host was able to bamboozle enough people. He began to build a coterie of loyal supporters to follow him anywhere. Instead of elections being determined on the basis of facts and the issues, he offered alternative sets of facts and muddied the issues, hoping people would not remember what he said a week or a month or a year ago. He lost the next election by more than seven million votes but the pouter-in-chief refused to concede, and withdrew into a blue funk. This dour-faced dude kept insisting that our election system was full of fraud, while offering no proof.
He gave up on playing president in the middle of a dire strait pandemic and instead brought fifty failed lawsuits.
You would think that people would be shouting from their windows like that anchor man in the movie, “ I am mad as hell and I can’t take it anymore!” Instead, many of his fellow party members have just been mum, while his opponents remain dumbstruck. What will happen when Congress counts the electoral votes on Jan. 6? Who knows. Hopefully our guardrails will hold and our democracy will prevail, but it should never have gotten to this point in the first place.
Most of us thought the election was over. Well — it isn’t over until it’s over, and it isn’t over yet. Here’s hoping that finality is just around the corner on Jan. 6 and that a whole new era starts on Jan. 20.
John Sullivan
Oswego
