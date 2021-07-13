Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.