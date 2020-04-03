To the editor,
Life goes in cycles. It is seldom a smooth ride.
We experience bumps and are often bruised, but we continue the journey. There are high points, and there are low points. That is the case with any journey.
When the ride gets particularly unruly, and we seem to be careening wildly, , it is best to hit the pause button. That is what this pandemic is forcing us to do. Pause. Take stock. Take a deep breath before moving on. Indeed, a very deep breath.
“Sheltering in place” is a relatively new term. It was originally weather or storm related, as in what do you do when there is a tornado warning. Head to the basement. It is ordinarily a short-term, but often life-saving, inconvenience. Having to stay in the proverbial basement for a month is a whole new phenomenon. It will require, first of all, patience, and secondly, tenacity. In situations of family isolation, it will require humor, tolerance and ingenuity. It will serve as a test to all of us.
The old saying “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” comes to mind.
Being stronger is a good thing. Getting there is the challenge. We have all developed our own coping mechanisms. For some it is exercise. For others it may be yoga, meditation, or prayer. Whatever gets you through the crisis is not a bad thing. Getting through is the good thing.
Whenever I am on a plane and we go into areas of great turbulence, I not only tighten my seat belt, I start saying private Hail Marys, repeatedly. For me, it is a comforting prayer, and it has helped me through many a bumpy plane ride.
Music, singing or watching a funny movie are other ways to cope with stress. Reading can be a comfort to others.
Whatever method you employ to help you get through the day, or the night, be thankful for. And it is important to remember several other old old tried and true maxims. It is always darkest before dawn. There is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, albeit a very long tunnel. Hope springs eternal. This too shall pass.
While the pause button is still in place, it is a good time to re-examine ourselves, our virtues, and our failings. It is a rare opportunity to take stock of the good and bad in our lives, and to vow to change that which we can, which would make us better persons, and to accept that which we cannot change. In doing so, we should also gain the wisdom to know the difference, and that is a very good thing. In fact, it’s called serenity.
John T. Sullivan Jr.
Oswego
(1) comment
Well stated. Thanks John.
