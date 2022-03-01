Friday was the start of a two-day, in-town retreat. It was a long time coming and I couldn’t wait. When I woke up it was snowing.
The Hubby offered to drop me off and pick me up, but that feels too much like abandonment, so I loaded the car and forged my way. The roads were OK but the parking lot not quite so much. And only The Gal in Charge was there, and she did not look happy.
“So, we’re using this door today, huh?” I said as I dragged my cargo seven feet farther than usual.
“Well if you want to go through that, go ahead,” she said with a disgust that was not meant for me. I then noted about 12 inches of snow plastered in front of the first door, whereas there was only eight inches of snow in front of this one.
I headed to the utility closet for a shovel but reality had me bringing back a push broom and I set to work clearing the doorway. Then I began setting up my area, a 20-minute ordeal. That’s when I realized I had forgotten to bring something very necessary, and tried calling the Hubby to bring it to me, which reminded me I was supposed to call and tell him I’d gotten there safely but that little nugget was forgotten in all the madness.
My call did not go through. I got a recording on my Tracfone saying that I was out of minutes. Here we go again. Ever since I got this stupid new flip phone they inconveniently keep forgetting that I have an automatic pay plan.
The recording was offering me the option to start a plan and everything was going great until I had to give them the last four digits of my charge card. Do you think I could remember it? I tried. I was fairly sure it was **** but it said no. Now I knew I had to brave the weather and run back home to not only get my stuff but to also fix this travesty.
I no sooner walked in the door than the hubby was handing me the telephone. “Your sister needs to talk to you.”
She tells me that So And So is looking for me and it sounds quite urgent but my cell phone isn’t working. (No kidding.)
I called So And So. She was almost beside herself because she has lost something of Gotta Have It’s. She has turned her house upside down and Gotta Have It is not happy with her for having lost such an important project. I told her how it was given to me three years ago when she was out of the country and I gave it to Someone Who Does This (who, come to find out, couldn’t do this because there wasn’t enough to work with and then COVID hit, stores closed, etc.) I gave So And So the phone number for Someone Who Does This, hung up, and called Tracfone to get my cell phone up and running. I was sweating in my coat.
Following instructions I was finally told to turn it off, back on, and try making a call with it so I called my sister and told her I had solved the problem. Then I called Someone Who Does This to make sure So and So had gotten through to her. No. It had gone to voicemail, so I told her what was going on and she said she would take everything back to Gotta Have It personally, post haste.
Then, with the clock ticking loudly in my ears because I had left The Gal in Charge alone to set up camp, I called So And So to assure her that Someone Who Does This is on it and headed back to retreat wondering what this day would have been like for everyone else if I had not come home to fix Tracfone’s mistake.
When I got there, the plow guy was fiercely doing his job. I was stuck out on the road until he either saw me or finished. Now cars were coming from both directions, trying to get around me. If that wasn’t stressful enough, my stupid phone started ringing. I didn’t recognize the number so I tossed it on the other seat while trying to make eye contact with the plow guy. Whoever was calling was yelling “Hello.” What the what? I had never answered it and it was closed. How was the call coming through?
It was a fellow retreater wanting to know where I was. I told her I was in hell.
Later, I began getting texts from someone who clearly had too much wine. She was using voice to text and the sentences had an obvious slur to them.
I couldn’t help wondering why she was the one enjoying the wine when I’m the one who was having one heck of a day.
