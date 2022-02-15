Many, many years ago, while I was expecting my first child, I told my mom that I needed — but couldn’t afford — a rocking chair.
She offered to speak to her Aunt Libbey, who had a house full of them but had recently moved into a nursing home. Aunt Libbey was my grandmother’s sister and Mom became very close to her after Grandma passed. We spent many summer days playing at Aunt Libbey’s.
True to her nature, she said I could go out to her house and pick any rocker that I wanted.
As I entered her enclosed porch I saw the large wooden rockers my siblings and I had entertained ourselves on as children, but they were much too big for my tiny home. When I walked into her living room, the fading scent of BenGay brought back memories of our frequent summer visits. Rubbing goose bumps off my arms I looked over the living room furniture and decided against the upholstered rockers.
I climbed her split-level stairs, passing the grandfather clock that mesmerized me as a child, causing me to ache to own one of my own someday. In the middle bedroom I found two more rockers. The white one caught my eye but didn’t rock smoothly, so I chose the armless walnut stained rocker with a caned seat and back.
The day I came home from the hospital I couldn’t wait to sit in my rocker with my newborn daughter. I swayed back and forth, nursing my precious baby until she was sound asleep, her breath warm against my skin. I happily did the same with my second daughter.
I rocked them as toddlers, cuddling them until their boo-boos quit hurting, and as preschoolers, talking about everything under the sun. Eventually the frayed caning had let go and I found myself balancing precariously on the frame. A very busy mom, I placed a piece of plywood across the seat.
One day my youngest had taken off the plywood and was sitting on the frame with her feet going through the hole in the seat and resting on the front crossbar. That became her routine as she rocked her dolls to sleep.
Once I had them both in school I decided it was time to fix my rocker. I took lessons in chair caning and soon it was like new. I thought it was a shame that I didn’t have a baby to rock in it.
Before I knew it, baby number three was marching off to kindergarten. Babies just don’t stay babies long enough. I placed my rocker next to the bookshelf and for years my kids climbed into it to read or just daydream. A decade later it was showing signs of wear again from too many years under the window, and too many energetic children bouncing in and out of it.
It had earned its retirement, so I placed it in a dark corner of my bedroom. Most days it remains quiet, but other days the memories seem to shout at me from across the room. On those days I can still see a little brown-eyed girl smiling at me from the chair, with her feet coming through the seat.
