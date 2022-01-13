I just read an article about a man who willingly let a doctor put plugs in his nose as an experiment about mouth breathing. He did it for 10 days and he was miserable through all of it, just like I was. No, I didn’t do it for an experiment. I just had a doozy of a cold.
I was also eight months pregnant with my first child. Each time I tried to swallow, a vacuum went on in my head, allowing no air in or out. I thought my head would explode. My brother-in-law felt so sorry for me that he ran to the drug store and bought me some Afrin, a medication that I squirted up my nose while inhaling. Miraculously, I could breathe again.
The only problem with that (besides my obstetrician pitching a fit over it when he found out) is that each evening as it wore off, I became just as stuffed up (if not worse) as before. This addiction to breathing went on for about a week before I had the good sense to just spray one nostril and when the other one was able to naturally un-stuff, I was able to quit using the spray.
Therefore I read the article with my mouth agape, hardly able to believe that this man would willingly agree to put himself through one of my worst afflictions. Being able to breathe freely is a gift we should always appreciate.
My second affliction was almost as bad. I can still recall the horror of waking up from my last surgery unable to take a breath, and the nurse’s seemingly indifference to it. It took me a few years to realize that she was probably trying to get me to breathe deeply enough to yell at her so I could clear my lungs out. Yet the memory of suffocating remains as clear as saran wrap. But I digress.
I’ve known for a very long time that we are supposed to breathe through our nose because the little hairs in there filter out things that shouldn’t go in. There is also mucus in there that traps any infiltrators that got by the hairs, which we end up swallowing and the stomach acids neutralize it or sterilize it or something like that. The human body is amazing that way.
However, this article claims that breathing through our mouths is harmful, and that no amount of snoring is normal. (Remind me to show this article to the hubby.) Sleep apnea can be damaging to the body, as well as the mind. It can increase such things as attention deficit, diabetes, high blood pressure, and even cancer, though I think that one is a stretch.
They even think that insomnia is actually a breathing problem. Could a C-pap fix that? One can only hope.
By the last night of this man’s experiment he was still unable to sleep. He felt anxious, stressed, and fatigued. He couldn’t wait to get them out. But guess what. Just like with my nasal spray, everything was so swollen that he still couldn’t breathe through his nose for many hours afterward. Now he, like me, has a new sense of appreciation for something we tend to take for granted — the wonderful gift of breathing.
But I appreciate my nose for other things as well, particularly the sense of smell. I enjoy the aroma of chocolate, fresh-baked bread, and popcorn outside the movie theater. My nose also warns me of milk turning sour, something on fire or a filled diaper. (Natalie’s, not mine.)
My nose can also detect certain smells that have the uncanny ability to conger up childhood memories, leaving me wistful.
And my nose is especially helpful at keeping my glasses on my face.
