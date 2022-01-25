When I was young my brother watched football, and since he ruled the television I tried hard to like it. I thought it would be nice to have something in common. It didn’t take.
Years later, when my daughter was in high school, one of her friends was playing in the Powder Puff football game and I was invited along.
I went because I thought it would be a hoot seeing the boys as cheerleaders. Before the first quarter was up the newness had worn off and I realized I was bored. Then I remembered I didn’t like football, and it wasn’t any more interesting with the roles reversed. What was I thinking?
Since I drove them all there I couldn’t go home, so I went for a walk — a long walk.
My husband likes football. He wants me to watch the game with him. I’d rather poke myself in the eye. I prefer instead to be upstairs sewing and I have invited him to come up and hang out with me.
He doesn’t.
I tried telling him that sewing and football have a lot in common. How it starts with the kickoff, where I open a fabric kit and begin cutting it into the required shapes and sizes. It gives me a rush. I try hard not to fumble as I work toward my end zone.
He gives me the stink eye but I forge on.
“I have yard lines on my cutting mat.
“I have a gridiron on the other side of the room to which I become a running back as I hurry to and fro to press my seams.”
(Nothing)
“I tackle my projects with ease until I see I need an interception. That’s when I declare halftime and invite my sister over, and we huddle over the instructions. It soon becomes a matter of whether I should hand off my project or see it through to a completion.”
He shakes his head.
“I do clipping, and call Hail Mary’s. I even get a stiff arm. I have a game plan every day. I even have a red zone where I keep my red fabrics. I sweep. I have hard counts when fractions are needed.”
He snorts.
“I get a hot receiver when I’ve been on the phone too long. I throw away scraps. I put eight in a box every time I have more than seven pieces.”
I’m desperate now.
“By the time I reach my goal line, I have a really tight end.”
He’s not buying it.
And I take a total offense.
