The words “be careful what you wish for…” play through my mind often because I get a lot of ideas — and their outcomes are not always flowers and fairies.
One day I took notice of a chair in the basement, the one the hubby sits in to watch the fire in the woodstove. I can’t sit in it because of my tailbone issues but was now wishing I could because it is exactly what I need in my sewing room. It has gotten so that my knees require me to turn sideways to stand up, so that my knees are in alignment with each other. This chair swivels back and forth, which would make my knees think it was Christmas, and it doesn’t have casters on it so it wouldn’t roll away on me while I was sewing.
The hubby said it used to have casters on it but he took them off. That’s brilliant. He also said I could have the chair, but that thick cushion was too hard and without it, the chair would be too low. So it was perfect and yet it wasn’t.
That’s when the pesky light bulb went on over my head … again.
I just needed to buy another office chair like the one I have, and take the wheels off. Of course, what are the chances that Staples would have the same chair some 10 years later? And for the same low price of $49.99? Zilch, that’s what.
The young salesman was very accommodating, however, and led me to a chair that was on sale for $70. Seems it was the last of its generation, as well as the floor model. That meant I had to take it as is, so it was a matter of whether or not it would fit in my car.
The salesman also sold me some felt-tipped plugs to put in place of the casters, which I was grateful for and excited to try because I did not want to ruin my floor.
When I got home the hubby was finally tarping his boat for winter storage somewhere other than my garage. Not wanting to thwart that answer to a prayer, I only asked him to help un-wedge the chair from my car and get it inside. You see, I’d gotten yet another idea. Since the new chair was bigger I could put that one in the office and take my old chair upstairs to the sewing room. Since the hubby deemed the whole idea dangerous, he risked life and limb to carry it up there for me.
I tried using my old chair at the sewing machine, but it felt wrong. It was too high. It was time to take the casters off. Bra-ha-ha, they were not budging, probably because I’ve been sitting on them for 10 years.
I came down to the office to Google how to remove casters, thinking there must be a trick to it. I saw that it was supposed to be very easy, no tricks, just strength. But this new chair did not feel right. The wheels would not move even an inch in the carpet and it was not as soft. Hmmm. If I was going to be uncomfortable for the foreseeable future, I only wanted to be uncomfortable in one place.
Yeah, I risked life and limb carrying the old chair back down here to the office and taking the new one up. (Going up was a lot harder and scarier and I was going to hate myself in the morning. I just knew it.)
The casters pulled out of the new chair easy-peasy. I opened the felt-tipped plugs but they were the wrong size. In fact they weren’t meant for this purpose at all. I put the casters back on and continue to roll around the sewing room against my will until the hubby can invent a better option.
