That’s the name of the game — the game my brother bought for me as a Christmas gift when I was 12.
They called it Aggravation because you are supposed to intentionally keep sending your opponents back to start, which my brother was very good at. I, on the other hand, concentrated more on quietly making my way to home base, because getting sent back really chaffed my chaps.
And while most kids tend to quit playing games they consistently lose, it’s the opposite with me. I need another chance to prove myself. And another, and another until I get very good.
I really enjoyed the game, particularly when I was battling someone with the same mindset. And by that I mean, “never mind intentionally getting people out. Be strategic and focus on getting in.”
After I got married the game came with me but I had no one to play with, at least not as often as I’d like. I didn’t work that first year, preferring instead to archaically set up housekeeping and be readily available for when my man wanted to whisk me away. I was home alone a lot out in the boonies with no car. So I played Aggravation with myself. How, you may ask? Easy, my right hand shook for me and my left hand shook for the opponent. Obviously there was an honor system involved.
Then I had children and couldn’t wait until they were old enough to play. Now, it’s the grandchildren. Celia pulled the game out the other day and began setting our men in place. By men I mean little marbles, and by little I mean half-inch circles that are slippery enough to require using all four fingers and a thumb to maneuver them. I’ve mastered it. I’m very fast.
Henry happened by about this time. “I want to play that, too. Can I?” He is 4.
“Of course you can, Sweetie. You know how to count, right?” I said this more as a compliment than a question.
“Yes, I can count” he proudly stated. It’s a good thing the die only goes up to six because I know from experience that once he gets to 11 he goes straight to 15 and then starts making things up. Elevendy-thirty is his favorite.
I soon found another reason to call this game Aggravation. Each time Henry picked up his marble to move it, it went rolling across the board, sometimes even knocking our marbles out of place. As the game wore on he found reasons to delay rolling his die. With my hand poised to roll after him he decided that now was a good time to tell me a story. He also had two cars in front of him that needed parking every 30 seconds. Worse yet, the two dinosaurs he also brought to the table suddenly needed their own turns rolling the die. Their marbles were invisible but Henry mentally moved them around the board for his friends.
Clearly his ambitions were more relationship oriented, whereas I was driven to conquer.
Not that I wasn’t enjoying Henry’s company, but I was also fighting my OCD and claustrophobia. He had so little room to roll his die because of all the clutter that the die often landed on the floor or bombed the playing field, making it necessary for Celia and I to memorize where our marbles were at any given moment.
Then, while I was making every effort to help Henry navigate his wayward men around the board, Celia, in the spirit of her grandmother, quietly brought all her men home.
