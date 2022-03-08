I’m not sure what started it because I think I’m still in shock. Maybe it was the constant grousing about my treadmill still being in the foyer some three years later, or perhaps it was the reckless comment I made more or less promising that if he could reduce his accumulation of stuff to fit in one room I would agree to consider a smaller house.
The first thing he thought to do was empty out — and sell — his desk, probably because it’s the largest thing he owns that resides inside the house. It’s huge and heavy because it’s made of hard-core steel. How it got into the office remains a mystery because it will not leave through the doorway and he dismisses my theory that he put it in here before the walls went up.
Of course, I’m sure he had three men helping him get it in here as opposed to one wimpy wife trying to help get it out. But I’m getting ahead of myself. His idea was to obtain a much smaller desk, thus making enough room in the office for the treadmill. That’s how I became invested.
It seemed silly for him to obtain a smaller desk when I actually had three in here for my own use. Surely I could combine my stuff down to two desks. And so there we were, bouncing off each other all over the office, looking like a human pinball machine as we cleaned and sorted.
Oh, the stuff we had been keeping in case it was needed someday. It was almost embarrassing. So many trips to the thrift store paired nicely with absolute piles of trash to be taken to the dump. And each time furniture was moved, I ran for the dust rags and vacuum cleaner. My roll-top desk would no longer be in front of the windows and I can now clean them, or will one of these days.
As for the large metal desk, once emptied (which took a full week) he unscrewed the top thinking that was the answer. It only released a metal banding. A pry bar released the second banding as well as a third banding. This desk was not coming apart willingly. Not to be outwitted, the hubby let go of the idea of selling it and grabbed his saws-all. Working with half a desk at a time was much easier and he could make some money scrapping it.
If all of this sounds overwhelming, and it was, I hate to tell you it was the easy part. Moving that beast of a treadmill was what nightmares are made of. It was too wide to push through the doorway but we figured that by closing it up we could put it in sideways. We discovered to our horror that it closes into a V. This situation was made more maddening than the desk debacle because the hubby couldn’t solve it with his saws-all.
I pulled out the manual my nephew had given me when he brought the treadmill here. It was not for this treadmill. My nephew was not answering his phone so we Googled it. Even the treadmill in the video was a newer version and worked differently. The hubby was working with his hands tied. Anything that could go wrong did, and any suggestions I had were met with an icy glare. To say there was no yelling would be a big fat lie.
But he did it. He took it apart piece by piece and put it back together again in the office. It will not be leaving the office. It will come with the house when we sell it, right along with the piano.
However, judging by all the stuff in the basement we won’t be selling anytime soon. Which is fine with me, because I have my foyer back, and I need time to enjoy it.
